Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report

Moto X40 series is set to launch in China on December 15.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X40 is set to succeed the Moto Edge X30, which was launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Moto X40 has been confirmed to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC
  • The company will also unveil MyUI 5.0 on December 15
  • Moto X40 scored a 13,12,901 AnTuTu benchmark score

Moto X40, expected to launch as Motorola's flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30, has reportedly been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website database. According to a report, the 3C certification listing for the Moto X40 has backed up the previously tipped specifications related to the smartphone's charging capabilities. The company has announced the Moto X40 will be launched in China on December 15.

According to the report by MyFixGuide citing unnamed industry sources, the upcoming Moto X40 flagship smartphone from Motorola has been spotted on China's 3C certification website sporting the model number XT2301-5. The listing reportedly includes details of two chargers.

The first charger in the 3C listing is a 68W charger with an output of 20V/3.4A with the model number MC-688N. Meanwhile, the second unit is a 125W gallium nitride (GaN) charger with an output of 20V/6.25A with the model number MC-1258.

The data specified suggests that the Moto X40 could come with support for up to 125W fast charging.

It is worth noting that the 3C listing does not reveal any further specifications or details regarding the Moto X40.

As mentioned previously, the Moto X40 has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed that the flagship smartphone will come with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

Motorola will also be unveiling MyUI 5.0, its lightly customised version of Android, alongside the Moto X40 at the December 15 event.

Lenovo Group General Manager for Mobile Division, Chen Jin previously shared the Moto X40's AnTuTu benchmark score through a post on Weibo, which suggested that the smartphone set a new record score for any smartphone with 13,12,901 benchmark points.

A tip had suggested that the Moto X40 could arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations.

According to another listing on China's TENAA website, the Moto X40 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while being paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The report also suggested the smartphone to sport a hole-punch display cutout, and will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto X40
