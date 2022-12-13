Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is believed to be in the works. It had recently surfaced on the Geekbench database, purportedly revealing some of its key specifications. The handset has now reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, which might imply that this Samsung smartphone may soon launch in India. Furthermore, another Samsung handset with the model number SM-E146B/DS has reportedly also surfaced on the BIS database. It is believed to be the Galaxy F14 5G.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with the model number SM-M146B/DS has surfaced on the BIS database. Another Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-E146B/DS — believed to be the Galaxy F14 5G — has reportedly also made its way to the certification site. These listings suggest that Samsung might soon launch these smartphones in India.

The purported BIS listings do not reveal any specifications of these Samsung handsets. However, the Galaxy M14 5G bearing the same model number previously appeared on Geekbench. It could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC. The chipset is said to feature two CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Galaxy M14 5G will run on Android 13 and feature 4GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing. It achieved a single-core score of 751 points and a multi-core score of 2,051 points. The South Korean tech giant is yet to announce any details regarding this smartphone.

On the other hand, there is not much known about the Galaxy F14 5G. It is believed to be a successor to the Galaxy F13 that launched in India earlier this year priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 12 and is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC under the hood. Like the Galaxy M14 5G, the company is yet to announce details of the Galaxy F41 5G.

