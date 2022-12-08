Moto X40 launch date has been set for December 15, the company announced on Thursday. The company's upcoming flagship smartphone entry in its X lineup, the Moto X40 smartphone will be launched in China next week. The subsidiary of Chinese multinational company Lenovo made the announcement through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo with a poster teasing the launch of the flagship Moto X40 handset. The flagship phone was previously teased by a senior company official on Weibo, hinting at the arrival of the successor to the Moto X30.

Motorola took to Weibo to announce that the Moto X40 will be launched on December 15 through a dedicated product launch conference. However, apart from the launch date, the post does not reveal any specifications or details of the upcoming smartphone.

Considering that this is the first official teaser posted a week before the actual launch event, we could expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal further teasers which may reveal additional details around the Moto X40 leading up to the event.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Back in October, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group had teased the arrival of the flagship Moto X40 via a post on Weibo, asking users about their expectations for the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.

The Moto X40 has also been subjected to various other leaks including one from known tipster Digital Chat Station, who suggested that the Moto X40 may feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a full-HD+ display, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The upcoming Moto X40 smartphone was previously spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database with model number XT2301-5 which suggested that the smartphone may offer support for 68W fast charging.

The Moto X40 is expected to launch as a successor to Moto Edge X30 which came at a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The previous generation smartphone in the company's X lineup came with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and was powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of camera, the smartphone featured a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packed a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

