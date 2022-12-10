Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed

Moto X40 — the flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30 — is set to launch in China on December 15. Motorola has remained tight-lipped regarding the details and pricing of this smartphone. In addition, its design details are also under wraps. This handset has now been listed on JD.com ahead of launch with pre-booking option open for customers. Meanwhile, the company has also shared a few key specifications of the Moto X40 in the build-up to its launch. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to the JD.com listing, the Moto X40 will go on sale in China starting from December 15 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). Unfortunately, there is no other information mentioned in the said listing. Motorola has already confirmed that this smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Moto X40 has also received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola recently shared a post on Weibo revealing that this upcoming flagship smartphone will pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company has also revealed that it will be unveiling MyUI 5.0 during the December 15 launch event.

This Motorola smartphone could come in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage — as per a recent report. The Moto X40 could sport an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it may get two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

As mentioned earlier, this smartphone will succeed the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. It had a launch price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This handset gets a 6.8-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

