Technology News
loading

Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed

Moto X40 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 December 2022 16:01 IST
Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto X40 is set to succeed the Moto Edge X30, which was launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Moto X40 has received an IP68 water, dust resistance rating
  • It will pack a 4,600mAh battery, support for 120W fast charging
  • Motorola will also unveil the MyUI 5.0 operating system on December 15

Moto X40 — the flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30 — is set to launch in China on December 15. Motorola has remained tight-lipped regarding the details and pricing of this smartphone. In addition, its design details are also under wraps. This handset has now been listed on JD.com ahead of launch with pre-booking option open for customers. Meanwhile, the company has also shared a few key specifications of the Moto X40 in the build-up to its launch. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to the JD.com listing, the Moto X40 will go on sale in China starting from December 15 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). Unfortunately, there is no other information mentioned in the said listing. Motorola has already confirmed that this smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Moto X40 has also received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola recently shared a post on Weibo revealing that this upcoming flagship smartphone will pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company has also revealed that it will be unveiling MyUI 5.0 during the December 15 launch event.

This Motorola smartphone could come in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage — as per a recent report. The Moto X40 could sport an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it may get two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

As mentioned earlier, this smartphone will succeed the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. It had a launch price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This handset gets a 6.8-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto X40, Moto X40 launch, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Huawei P60, Huawei Mate 60 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets, Enter Mass Production Soon
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, UTs as on November 26
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  10. How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed
  2. Huawei P60, Huawei Mate 60 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets, Enter Mass Production Soon
  3. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify Before US House Committee Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
  6. Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out to Windows Beta App Users: Report
  9. Disney+ Hotstar December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Amsterdam, The Banshees of Inisherin, and More
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.