Motorola's AI assistant Qira was first introduced at CES 2026. Now, the Lenovo sub-brand has announced that its Qira AI assistant will be available on more compatible devices as the company rolls out Android 17. The expansion covers select foldable and flagship Motorola smartphones. The company started rolling out Android 17 in August, and the update is making its way to eligible devices. Qira is designed to work across Motorola smartphones, Lenovo laptops, tablets, and wearables.

Motorola Qira Expands to More Devices

In a newsroom post, Motorola announced that it is expanding Qira to more compatible devices. Select devices across the Signature, Razr, and Edge lineups are confirmed to get the AI assistant after updating to Android 17.

After installing Android 17 on eligible Motorola smartphones, Qira can be activated by saying "Hey Qira," pressing a dedicated AI key, or using on-screen shortcuts. The AI assistant offers a unified AI experience across compatible Motorola phones, tablets, watches, and Lenovo PCs.

Motorola Qira assists users with different tasks and creates and enhances content across devices. Users can ask Motorola Qira specific details about information they have saved. Users can chat live with Motorola Qira using voice, text, or even taking a photo or a video. It can even complete tasks on their behalf, when granted permission.

Motorola says the assistant can use relevant context across devices, allowing users to continue tasks when switching between products. The assistant can be used for tasks like answering questions, keeping track of events, and creating stickers, wallpapers, avatars and other content.

Motorola Qira has a Catch me up feature that summarises notifications, messages, and updates. The Pay Attention feature records, transcribes, and summarises meetings and conversations. It has a Next Move tool that provides smart suggestions. Creator Zone and Style Sync tools generate custom wallpapers, stickers, and avatars. Qira can search across select third-party apps and execute tasks directly.

Motorola has announced Qira at CES 2026.