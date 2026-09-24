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Samsung Wallet Adds Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments Up to Rs 10,000 in India

The app uses Samsung Knox, fingerprint recognition and encryption to protect data.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 19:18 IST
Samsung Wallet Adds Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments Up to Rs 10,000 in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Wallet also stores tickets, IDs and digital keys

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Highlights
  • Galaxy users can authorise UPI payments with their fingerprint
  • Users can make eligible payments without entering a UPI PIN
  • The feature may reduce failures caused by incorrect UPI PINs
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Samsung Wallet has introduced biometric authentication for UPI payments in India, giving Galaxy users a new way to authorise transactions through their devices. The feature uses the fingerprint sensor on compatible Galaxy smartphones to make digital payments simpler. The South Korean tech giant says the update also improves privacy by reducing the need to enter sensitive payment credentials in public. The company has introduced the feature as part of Samsung Wallet's payment and digital storage services for Galaxy users in the country.

Samsung Wallet UPI Payments Get Biometric Authentication in India

Samsung India announced the new authentication option on Thursday. It allows users to authorise UPI transactions of up to Rs. 10,000 using the fingerprint sensor on compatible Galaxy smartphones, without entering a UPI PIN. The authentication takes place on the device, so users can use their fingerprint instead of manually entering the PIN when making eligible payments through Samsung Wallet.

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The company says the feature is intended to address some of the privacy concerns around entering UPI PINs in public. Samsung also claims that using biometric authentication could reduce transaction failures caused by users entering an incorrect UPI PIN.

Samsung Wallet also supports UPI payments, contactless transactions using tokenised credit and debit cards, and utility bill payments. Beyond payments, the app can store digital keys, boarding passes, tickets and ID cards, giving users access to these items from a single location.

The app uses Samsung Knox, fingerprint recognition and encryption to protect the information stored in Samsung Wallet. Samsung says sensitive data is kept in a secure environment and access is limited to the device owner.

Earlier this year, Samsung added the Trips feature to Samsung Wallet, giving Galaxy users a single timeline for organising travel details such as flight and hotel bookings, car rentals, excursions and other tickets. The feature also allows users to manually add itinerary items and save notes or reminders.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Wallet, Samsung Wallet UPI Payments, UPI Payments, UPI, Biometric Authentication, Fingerprint Authentication, Samsung India
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