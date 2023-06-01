Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra were launched in China on Thursday. As expected, new clamshell foldable smartphones by the Lenovo-owned company are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. Both handsets come with 144Hz 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner folding panel. The Razr 40 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000), whereas the vanilla Razr 40 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 price

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 74,200) for the 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta shades (translated from Chinese).

Motorola Razr 40 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Azure Gray, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in China.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 and sports a 6.9-inch(1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support as well. There is a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels)) pOLED outer cover display with 144Hz refresh rate. This outer screen will display notifications, and weather status among others. Like the predecessor, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It has X-axis linear motor for gaming.

For photos and videos, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 12-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in two storage variants with up to 512GB inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gravity sensor, gyro sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports the face unlock feature as well. It has a water-resistant IP52 build.

Motorola has provided a 3,800mAh battery on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra that supports 33W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. It measures 170.83x73.95x6.99mm.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 features the same software, and display specifications as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 1.5-inch secondary screen as well. The Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM.

The new Motorola Razr 40 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel sensor as well.

Motorola Razr 40 comes with 512GB of storage. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

