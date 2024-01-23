Google officially released Android 14 at the start of October last year and as usual, the Pixel family was the first to receive the new operating system. Several smartphone brands including Samsung, Nothing, and Oppo have already started providing the stable/beta version of the new operating system on their phones. Now, Motorola has revealed its Android 14-based My UX update rollout schedule. The latest Motorola handsets including Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo are confirmed to receive the update. The company's Razr lineup comprising Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra is also slated to receive Android 14. The 2022 Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, and Edge 30 Fusion are the oldest devices the company plans to upgrade.

Motorola shared the Android 14 update rollout schedule through its website. The stable update will be rolled out in batches and it might take some time for the update to reach all eligible devices. The company has not revealed exact dates for the rollout of the update but we can expect the updates to be spread across 2024.

Here is the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 14.

Motorola G series

Moto G84 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G73

Moto G72

Moto G71 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G54 5G

Moto G52

Moto G51

Moto G42

Moto G32

Moto G31

Moto G22

Moto G14

Moto G13

Motorola E-series

Moto E40

Moto E32s

Moto E32

Moto E22s

Motorola Edge Series

Motorola Razr series

Motorola is expected to expand the list in the future. The Android 14-based My UX update will bring new customisation options including custom AI-generated wallpaper options, emojis, and health connect, to the aforementioned Motorola handsets.

