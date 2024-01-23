Technology News

Motorola's Android 14-Based My UX Rollout Plan Revealed: See List of Compatible Phones

Android 14 update will roll out to Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra among others.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 15:48 IST
Motorola's Android 14-Based My UX Rollout Plan Revealed: See List of Compatible Phones

Motorola is expected to expand the list of compatible devices in the future

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo are confirmed to receive the update
  • Android 14 update will bring new customisation options
  • The company has not revealed exact dates for the rollout of the update
Google officially released Android 14 at the start of October last year and as usual, the Pixel family was the first to receive the new operating system. Several smartphone brands including Samsung, Nothing, and Oppo have already started providing the stable/beta version of the new operating system on their phones. Now, Motorola has revealed its Android 14-based My UX update rollout schedule. The latest Motorola handsets including Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo are confirmed to receive the update. The company's Razr lineup comprising Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra is also slated to receive Android 14. The 2022 Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, and Edge 30 Fusion are the oldest devices the company plans to upgrade.

Motorola shared the Android 14 update rollout schedule through its website. The stable update will be rolled out in batches and it might take some time for the update to reach all eligible devices. The company has not revealed exact dates for the rollout of the update but we can expect the updates to be spread across 2024.

Here is the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 14.

Motorola G series

Motorola E-series

  • Moto E40
  • Moto E32s
  • Moto E32
  • Moto E22s

Motorola Edge Series

Motorola Razr series

Motorola is expected to expand the list in the future. The Android 14-based My UX update will bring new customisation options including custom AI-generated wallpaper options, emojis, and health connect, to the aforementioned Motorola handsets.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asset Tokenisation, DeFi for Masses: Giottus CEO Lists Crypto Trends Poised to Succeed in 2024

Comment
 
 

