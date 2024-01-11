Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo smartphones are now available in India in a new colour variant. The new Peach Fuzz colour option arrives months after the launch of the handsets. The new shade is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024. The Peach Fuzz colour variant of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo will go on sale starting January 12 in the country. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo price in India

The Peach Fuzz colour variant of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will go on sale in India with a special limited period pricing of Rs. 69,999 through Amazon, the company website, and leading retail stores. The flip-style foldable phone is also available in Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, and Glacier Blue shades as well.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, will go on sale through Flipkart and Motorola India website with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 24,999. The new colour option will sit alongside the Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in September last year.

The launch of these smartphones in Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024 option marks Motorola's collaboration with Pantone.

Both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40 Neo run on Android 13. The former features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer panel with 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) poLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, whereas the Edge 40 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. Both phones flaunt dual rear cameras. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.