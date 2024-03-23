Technology News
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024

Motorola could be planning to release the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra in the coming months.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2024 15:53 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could succeed the Razr 40 Ultra (left, bottom)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could debut in global markets soon
  • The foldable phone is expected to succeed the Razr 40 Ultra
  • Previously leaked Razr 50 Ultra renders hint at a familiar design
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could arrive later this year as the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra — the company's foldable handset that was unveiled in 2023 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,800mAh battery. While there's very little information on the purported foldable phone from Motorola, it has reportedly been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website, suggesting that it could be launched in the coming weeks or months.

91Mobiles spotted a listing for a Motorola smartphone on the EEC website with the model number XT2453-1, which bears a similar resemblance to the model number of last year's Motorola Edge 40 Ultra. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the presence of the purported smartphone on the website.

While the website does not reveal the name of the smartphone, a recent report points to a device codenamed 'Motorola Glory' that has a nearly identical model number XT-2453-3. The phone is said to arrive in the US under the Razr+ branding — possibly the Motorola Razr+ 2024. A leaked render also suggests that it will arrive as a clamshell-style foldable.

Last year, Motorola launched the Razr 40 Ultra alongside the standard Razr 40 model in global markets, including India. That smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a 3.6-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Razr 40 Ultra is also equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W and 8W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
