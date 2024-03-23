Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could arrive later this year as the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra — the company's foldable handset that was unveiled in 2023 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,800mAh battery. While there's very little information on the purported foldable phone from Motorola, it has reportedly been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website, suggesting that it could be launched in the coming weeks or months.

91Mobiles spotted a listing for a Motorola smartphone on the EEC website with the model number XT2453-1, which bears a similar resemblance to the model number of last year's Motorola Edge 40 Ultra. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the presence of the purported smartphone on the website.

While the website does not reveal the name of the smartphone, a recent report points to a device codenamed 'Motorola Glory' that has a nearly identical model number XT-2453-3. The phone is said to arrive in the US under the Razr+ branding — possibly the Motorola Razr+ 2024. A leaked render also suggests that it will arrive as a clamshell-style foldable.

Last year, Motorola launched the Razr 40 Ultra alongside the standard Razr 40 model in global markets, including India. That smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a 3.6-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Razr 40 Ultra is also equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W and 8W wireless charging.

