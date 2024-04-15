Motorola Razr+ 2024 is said to be in the works as the next foldable offering from the Chinese tech brand. Ahead of any official announcement, the clamshell-style foldable handset has been spotted on the Radio Certification website in China, hinting at an imminent arrival. The listing reveals model number XT2453-2 for the Motorola Razr+. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which went official in India last year. The Motorola Razr+ 2024 was earlier speculated to come with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra moniker.

As per a report by GizmoChina, a new Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2453-2 has received Radio Certification in China. This model number is associated with the Motorola Razr+ 2024, thanks to an EEC website listing that surfaced online earlier. The listing shows that the handset will offer 5G connectivity. Apart from this, no other details about the phone are revealed on the certification site.

Renders of purported Motorola Razr+ 2024 have recently popped up online, giving us a glimpse at the design of the handset. It was seen with a metallic grey frame, dual rear camera setup, and a hole-punch display design. It is anticipated to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It was earlier speculated to launch with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra moniker.

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is believed to succeed last year's Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The latter was unveiled in July with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Razr 40 Ultra boasts a dual rear camera setup. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

