Motorola Razr+ 2024 Reportedly Receives Radio Certification in China, Launch Could Be Imminent

Motorola Razr+ 2024 was reportedly spotted online with the model number XT2453-2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India in July last year

Highlights
  • It could ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
  • Motorola Razr+ 2024 was speculated to debut as Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr+ 2024 could be a flip-style foldable phone
Motorola Razr+ 2024 is said to be in the works as the next foldable offering from the Chinese tech brand. Ahead of any official announcement, the clamshell-style foldable handset has been spotted on the Radio Certification website in China, hinting at an imminent arrival. The listing reveals model number XT2453-2 for the Motorola Razr+. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which went official in India last year. The Motorola Razr+ 2024 was earlier speculated to come with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra moniker.

As per a report by GizmoChina, a new Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2453-2 has received Radio Certification in China. This model number is associated with the Motorola Razr+ 2024, thanks to an EEC website listing that surfaced online earlier. The listing shows that the handset will offer 5G connectivity. Apart from this, no other details about the phone are revealed on the certification site.

Renders of purported Motorola Razr+ 2024 have recently popped up online, giving us a glimpse at the design of the handset. It was seen with a metallic grey frame, dual rear camera setup, and a hole-punch display design. It is anticipated to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It was earlier speculated to launch with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra moniker.

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is believed to succeed last year's Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The latter was unveiled in July with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Razr 40 Ultra boasts a dual rear camera setup. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Razr Plus 2024, Motorola Razr Plus, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
 
 

