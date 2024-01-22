Technology News

Motorola Razr 2024 Foldable Render Leaked, Tipped to be Available in Classic Grey Colour

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra successor is expected to get performance improvements and better battery life.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: MSPoweruser

New Motorola Razr render suggests a grey colourway

Highlights
  • An image of the Motorola Razr 2024 smartphone has leaked online
  • The upcoming foldable has been codenamed Glory as per reports
  • The Motorola Razr 2024 foldable is tipped to launch by June

Motorola Razr, the company's foldable smartphone series, is expected to get a new model in 2024, that could be a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. A new render of the alleged Motorola Razr 2024 smartphone has emerged online that showcases the foldable in a classic grey colourway and a dual camera setup. The smartphone appears to retain its design elements from the previous year, as per the render. Reportedly, the foldable smartphone could be named Motorola Razr Plus 2024, although the company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch yet.

The renders were first shared by an MSPoweruser report that suggests the upcoming Motorola Razr phone in a grey colourway, which is reminiscent of the original Razr flip phones. The report highlights that the smartphone will largely look the same as its predecessor, and no major design overhaul is expected to be seen this year.

Motorola Razr 2024 design (leak)

In the leaked render, the back of the Motorola Razr foldable can be seen with one half featuring a metallic grey frame, and the other half with a full-frame cover display. The display also appears to house a dual rear camera setup, similar to its predecessor. On the front, a hole-punch camera is seen placed centrally.

While the company has not officially announced the foldable, the report suggest that the 2024 edition of Motorola Razr could be named Motorola Razr Plus 2024. The handset is said to be codenamed Glory at the moment and carries an official model number XT-2453-3, the MSPoweruser report claimed, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Although not much is known about the rumoured Motorola Razr, it is said to feature a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is likely to give it a performance boost and better battery optimization. The exact model of the chipset is yet to be disclosed. The current Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The report mentions that the upcoming Motorola Razr will be available in the US exclusively through Verizon Wireless. Details around the smartphone's launch in India or its price is not known at the moment, although it is expected to become available in the first half of the ongoing year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses; Altcoins Solana, Cardano Follow Suit

