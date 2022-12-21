Microsoft has reportedly started testing Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 with support for running Android 13 through a beta release. The American conglomerate made the announcement through an official GitHub discussion thread that stated that the Windows Subsystem for Android 13 on Windows 11 is being made available to members who have already signed up for Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program. The company has listed a total of 9 performance improvements and fixes in the latest WSA update for Android 13 support on Windows 11.

According to a post on GitHub from Tim Kurtzman, who has been a Software Engineering Lead at Microsoft for over 20 years, WSA version number 2211.40000.7.0 for Windows 11 will arrive with Android 13 for members who have registered on the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program. The latest WSA is claimed to improve boot speed by up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, improvements have also been made to mouse click input, clipboard stability, and application resizing.

While the Windows Subsystem for Android has been updated to Android 13, the Intel bridge technology has also been upgraded to suit the latest version of Android. A new command has also been added that shuts down WSA for automation. Furthermore, reliability improvements have been made to media files that are located on the Android smartphone opening in Windows. Jumplist entries have also been introduced for applications supporting app shortcuts.

According to the post, Microsoft is inviting reviewers to submit feedback on the WSA for Android 13 beta via the Feedback Hub on Windows System for Android.

Users who wish to try out the latest WSA for Windows 11 beta will have to register themselves to the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program by visiting Microsoft's webpage and signing up using a Microsoft Account. However, the wait time could range up to 7 days. The Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store will have to be updated first and will be used to push these new features.

It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation on when the stable WSA for Windows 11 with Android 13 support will roll out to everyone running Windows 11 outside of betas.

