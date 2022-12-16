Technology News
  Moto G53 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G53 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G53 5G price starts at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500) in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 11:06 IST


Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G53 5G offers support for 18W fast charging

Highlights
  • Moto G53 5G is offered in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Moto G53 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Moto G53 5G has been launched in China on Thursday as the latest smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features such as a hole-punch display design, 120Hz refresh rate display, and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G53 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the 5G-supported device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Moto G53 5G price, availability

Pricing for the Moto G53 5G has been set at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It comes in Azure White and Xuanwu Black (translated) colour options and is currently available for purchase in China.

Details about the release of Moto G53 5G in international markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

For comparison, the Moto G52 was launched in India in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Moto G53 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G53 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an unspecified octa-core Snapdragon SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The available memory can be further expanded up to 11GB.

The Moto G53 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The 5G smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G53 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and gravity sensor. The phone also supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Moto G53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 162.7x74.66x8.19mm and weighs 183 grams.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.




  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13




  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp pOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Android 12 out of the box
  • Android security updates for three years
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Motorola Moto G52 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G53 5G, Moto G53 5G Price, Moto G53 5G Specifications, Motorola, Moto G Series


Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as Shiba Inu, Stablecoins Record Profits
Henry Cavill to Star in Warhammer 40,000 Series at Amazon Prime Video: Report

Comment
