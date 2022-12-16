Moto G53 5G has been launched in China on Thursday as the latest smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features such as a hole-punch display design, 120Hz refresh rate display, and dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G53 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the 5G-supported device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Moto G53 5G price, availability

Pricing for the Moto G53 5G has been set at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It comes in Azure White and Xuanwu Black (translated) colour options and is currently available for purchase in China.

Details about the release of Moto G53 5G in international markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

For comparison, the Moto G52 was launched in India in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Moto G53 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G53 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an unspecified octa-core Snapdragon SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The available memory can be further expanded up to 11GB.

The Moto G53 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The 5G smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G53 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and gravity sensor. The phone also supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Moto G53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 162.7x74.66x8.19mm and weighs 183 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.