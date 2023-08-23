Moto G84 5G India launch could happen very soon. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola, but a tipster suggests that the latest G-series phone will go official in the country next month. The tipster also suggests that the Moto G84 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Motorola G84 5G is expected to come as a close sibling of last year's Moto G82 5G and this year's Moto G73.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked the India launch timeline and a few specifications of the Moto G84 5G on Twitter. Motorola is said to unveil the handset in the country in September, as per Sharma. It is tipped to come in a Viva Magenta colour option with a vegan leather finish.

The tipster also states that the Moto G84 5G could come with a 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tipster has also posted an alleged render of the handset, and it aligns with what a previous leak has already suggested.

A leak from last week indicated a hole-punch display design and in-display fingerprint sensor on the Moto G84 5G. It was tipped to debut in black, grey, and red colour options.

The Moto G84 5G is expected to come as a successor to the Moto G82 5G and Moto G73 5G. The former was unveiled in India in June last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Moto G73 5G arrived in March this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G82 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while Motorola's G73 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, whereas the Moto G73 5G flaunt a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.