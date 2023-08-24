Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming

WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming

WhatsApp will soon name new groups automatically using participants' names.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 12:37 IST
WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp's automatic naming feature for new groups uses the names of group members

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is making it easier for new group members to get more context
  • New group members can see up to 24 hours of previous messages
  • WhatsApp is also easing the process of naming new groups on the app

WhatsApp is working on a feature that could improve the experience of a user joining an existing group on the popular messaging app. A feature tracker has shared details of a new WhatsApp setting that will show up to 24 hours of messages from the group, before a member was added to the chat. The feature can only be enabled by group administrators (or admins) and will help provide context about recent messages to newly added members. Meanwhile, Meta's CEO has announced a new feature that will eliminate the hassle of naming new groups on WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, the Meta-owned messaging service is currently working on a feature titled "Recent History Sharing". Spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.5, the feature will display chats sent to the group by existing members, up to 24 hours before a user joins the group.

whatsapp recent history sharing wabetainfo whatsapp

Existing group members will be informed that the feature has been enabled
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

It is worth noting that this feature is still in development, which means that beta testers can't try it out on the latest testing version of WhatsApp — and there's no word on when it could eventually roll out to all users. The popular messaging platform is currently rolling out the recently announced Channels feature that allows users to see up to 30 days of previous messages when they join a new channel. Unlike a channel, the recent history sharing functionality for groups offers a shorter window of 24 hours.

As previously mentioned, the setting can only be enabled by a group admin, and WABetaInfo says that existing members will see a message informing them that the feature has been turned on. An image shared by the feature tracker shows a smaller message in the chat — presumably displayed using reverse engineering — that confirms recent history sharing has been turned on for new participants.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the messaging app was rolling out a feature that would automatically use participant names for a new group chat in order to eliminate the need to think of a group name when creating a new one on WhatsApp. The feature was illustrated in a screenshot shared by Zuckerberg.

The new automatic group naming feature should be available to users on all platforms, and Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that it was working on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android but not on the iOS version of the app. Users can expect the feature to roll out to the app on their smartphones over the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Recent History Sharing, WhatsApp recent history sharing, WhatsApp groups, WhatsApp features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple, Meta, Other Tech Giants Brace for Rollout of EU’s Digital Services Act
Nvidia Adds Jet Fuel to AI Optimism With Record Results, $25 Billion Stock Buyback

Related Stories

WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  2. Chandrayaan-3's ‘Pragyan’ Moon Rover Exits Lander to Explore Lunar Surface
  3. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Highlights - Soft Landing on Moon's South Pole a Success
  5. Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, 2 Years of Android Updates in India
  6. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
  7. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  8. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Now Available in New Colour Options in India: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Fails to Break $26,000 Mark Despite Crypto Chart Showing Recoveries
  4. Nvidia Adds Jet Fuel to AI Optimism With Record Results, $25 Billion Stock Buyback
  5. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at Rs. 2.5 lakh: Details
  6. Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, and Offer 2 Years of Software Updates in India: Madhav Sheth
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Get 6.4-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  8. Apple, Meta, Other Tech Giants Brace for Rollout of EU’s Digital Services Act
  9. Chandrayaan-3's ‘Pragyan’ Moon Rover Exits Lander to Explore Lunar Surface: Details
  10. Shiba Memu: Memecoin Sees Price Spike Amid Market Slump, Stirs Fanship Among Crypto Patrons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.