Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2780 Flip has been listed with 4GB RAM and 512MB internal storage.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

The Nokia 2780 Flip is powered by the Qualcomm 215 SoC

Highlights
  • Nokia 2780 Flip comes in Blue and Red colours
  • The flip phone also packs a 1,450mAh battery
  • Nokia 2780 Flip phone runs on KaiOS 3.1

Nokia 2780 Flip has been launched as the latest feature phone from the brand. The phone from HMD Global is powered by the Qualcomm 215 SoC. The handset comes with a 2.7-inch TFT display on the inside along with a 1.77-inch second display on the outside. The feature phone runs on KaiOS 3.1. The flip phone has been listed with 4GB RAM and 512MB internal storage. The Nokia 2780 Flip supports VoLTE and RTT and packs a 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia G60 5G was launched in India earlier this month.

Nokia 2780 Flip price

The latest flip phone from HMD Global, the Nokia 2780 Flip, comes at a price tag of $90 (roughly Rs. 7,450). The feature phone comes in Blue and Red colour options. Interested buyers have the option to click the ‘Notify Me' button to get notified when the handset goes on sale. The estimated shipping date of the Nokia 2780 Flip has been listed as November 17 on the official website.

Nokia 2780 Flip specifications

The Nokia 2780 Flip is powered by the Qualcomm 215 SoC and runs on KaiOS 3.1 OS. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 512MB internal storage. The phone also comes with features such as FM Radio and connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support.

The flip feature phone from Nokia comes with a 2.7-inch TFT display on the inner side and there is another 1.77-inch display on the outside. For optics, the Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a 5-megapixel camera along with an LED flash. The flip phone also packs a 1,450mAh battery.

In other related news, the Nokia G60 5G was launched in India earlier this month. This Nokia smartphone packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Nokia G60 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
