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  • Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button

Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button

Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 200 4G boast a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 July 2026 19:53 IST
Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button

Photo Credit: HMD

Nokia 235 4G (2026) features a 2.8-inch IPS display

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Highlights
  • Nokia 235 4G 2nd Edition has a 2-megapixel rear camera
  • They support FM radio with both wired and wireless modes
  • All new phones have 4G connectivity
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Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G feature phones have been launched in select global markets. All new phones have 4G connectivity and run on the S30+ operating system. All models feature a 1,450mAh battery and expandable storage up to 32GB. They have an FM radio with wired and wireless modes. The new feature phones feature an AI assistant button for accessing different features with voice commands. The Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 200 4G boast a 2.4-inch QVGA display, while the Nokia 235 4G (2026) and Nokia 215 4G (2026) feature a 2.8-inch IPS display. 

Price and availability details of Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G are yet to be announced. They are currently listed on the company's official website.

Nokia 235 4G (2026) Specifications

The Nokia 235 4G (2026) features a 2.8-inch IPS display with QVGA resolution. It has a 2-megapixel rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, it has a VGA front camera. It runs on the S30+ operating system and has 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 32GB.

The company has packed a removable 1,450mAh battery on the Nokia 235 4G (2026) that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of talk time and up to 12 days of standby time. It can be charged through a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, and FM radio with both wired and wireless support. It offers 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity across multiple GSM, WCDMA, and LTE bands. It measures 128.85 x 55.8 x 12.86mm and weighs 106g.

Nokia 215 4G (2026) Specifications

The Nokia 215 4G (2026) also has a similar 2.8-inch IPS display with QVGA resolution, a removable 1,450mAh battery and S30+ operating system. It has a VGA front camera. It carries 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card up to 32GB. Connectivity options are similar to those of the Nokia 235 4G (2026).

It also supports FM radio with both wired and wireless modes. It offers 4G connectivity across multiple GSM, WCDMA, and LTE bands. It measures 128.8 x 55 x 12.8mm and weighs 104g.

Nokia 210 4G, Nokia 200 4G Specifications

Nokia 210 4G boasts a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a VGA rear camera with an LED flash and a VGA front camera. This model also has 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 32GB.

The Nokia 200 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and includes a VGA front camera. It features the S30+ operating system and supports microSD card expansion up to 32GB.

Both the Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 200 4G have the same 1,450mAh battery, which is advertised to provide up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 13 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The duo supports 4G connectivity across multiple GSM, WCDMA, and LTE bands. tHEY supports FM Radio in both wired and wireless modes.

The Nokia 210 4G measures 126.07 x 50.5 x 13.95mm and weighing 92.7g. The Nokia 200 4G features a compact design measuring 126.07 x 50.5 x 13.95mm and weighs 92.3g.

Nokia 235 4G (2026), Nokia 215 4G (2026), Nokia 210 4G, and Nokia 200 4G feature a dedicated AI assistant button. It can be used to urn on the torch, set reminders and alarm clocks, or call someone in your contacts, by voice commands.

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Further reading: Nokia 235 4G 2nd Edition, Nokia 215 4G 2nd Edition, Nokia 210 4G, Nokia 200 4G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
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