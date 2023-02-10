Technology News
Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Redmi 12C was previously launched in China and pricing for the smartphone starts at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,500).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2023 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 12C features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, 5-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging
  • The Redmi 12C is expected to launch in India in February

Redmi 12C could be launched in global markets soon. Conflicting reports regarding the branding of this upcoming handset have surfaced online. The handset was previously tipped to launch globally as the Poco C55, while a recent report suggests that the Redmi 12C will debut in India in this month. Now, a new Xiaomi handset has surfaced on the Geekbench database. It is believed to be the global version of the Redmi 12C. The handset is listed to pack a 2GHz octa-core chipset, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

The global variant of the Redmi 12C has been listed on Geekbench as the Xiaomi 22120RN86G. The purported Redmi 12C model for global markets packs an octa-core chipset with two performance cores clocked at 2GHz and six 1.80GHz efficiency cores. Based on the core configuration, it appears that this chipset is the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is also listed to feature 4GB of RAM and run on Android 12.

The Redmi 12C's global variant has achieved a single-core performance score of 355 points and a multi-core performance score of 1,173 points, according to the Geekbench listing. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other specifications of this entry-level smartphone.

The handset has already been launched in China and has a starting price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for its 4GB + 64GB internal storage model. Meanwhile, the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). We can expect the global variant to also feature similar specifications as the China model.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU. There is up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For optics, this smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Comment
 
 

