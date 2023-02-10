Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be available in four colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 16:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The phones have been spotted on several certification sites
  • They are expected to launch by the first half of 2023
  • Samsung also recently launched Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung is said to be developing a new batch of Galaxy A series smartphones. These smartphones are scheduled to be released in the first half of 2023. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have previously been spotted on various certification websites. There have also been reports and leaks about the features and specifications of the two purported smartphones. A recent leak has now hinted at the two handset's expected price ahead of their global release.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore in an Appuals report has suggested the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The Galaxy A34 5G is said to be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options. The 128GB model could cost between EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 36,200) and EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while the 256GB model may cost between EUR 470 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 5G is said to be available with two storage configurations - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The 128GB model could cost between EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 46,800) and EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 48,600), while the 256GB model may cost between EUR 590 (roughly Rs. 52,100) and EUR 610 (roughly Rs. 53,900).

Samsung also recently launched two other A series phones in India, the Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G.

The 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models of the Galaxy A14 5G are priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. The base 6GB + 128GB storage model of the Galaxy A23 5G costs Rs. 22,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications (expected)

The Galaxy A34 5G is tipped to be available in four colour variants - Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite. The purported A series handset will most likely run Android 13 and be available in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 256GB. The phone is expected to run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 on top and support 25W wired charging. On the back, it is said to have a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be available in four colour variants: black, purple, white, and green/yellow. It is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, an LED flash, and a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. The phone is also tipped to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
