Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15

Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be priced at EUR 1,200.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 February 2023 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch foldable main display, 3.62-inch cover screen

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • It packs a 4,300mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Oppo Find N2 Flip's global launch event is set to take place on February 15, as announced by the company. However, it appears that the Oppo Find 2 will not be making its way to the global market. Both these foldable smartphones have been launched in China. The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a clamshell foldable design. It gets a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 3.62-inch cover display. Under the hood, this Oppo smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Oppo Find N2 Flip launch event

Oppo announced in a recent tweet that the Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch is scheduled for February 15. There is no word from the company regarding its global pricing. However, a recent report suggests that its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000). It is said to come in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colours.

You can watch the livestream via the company's official YouTube page. You can also watch it here via the embedded link below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

This smartphone has already been launched in China and we expect the global version to carry similar specifications. The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0. It sports a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness. It also gets a 3.62-inch covers display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, coupled with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. For optics, the Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the top of its folding display.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock technology.

Further reading: Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip launch, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
