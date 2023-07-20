Technology News

Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending

Nokia said the 5G deployment in India drove growth for its mobile network business.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 July 2023 16:30 IST
Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia's net sales fell by 42 percent in North America alone while soaring by 333 percent in India

Highlights
  • Nokia is competing with Ericsson and Huawei in rollout of 5G equipments
  • Net sales reached EUR 5.7 billion
  • Nokia was able to deliver an operating margin of 11 percent

Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profits on Thursday, dragged down by a drop in investment by North American mobile phone operators.

The company, which is competing with Swedish rival Ericsson and China's Huawei in the global rollout of 5G equipment, said the deployment in India drove growth for its mobile network business.

But net sales fell in North America as clients continue to review their spending and reduce their inventory levels.

Nokia said its net profit fell by 37 percent to EUR 289 million (roughly Rs. 2,653 crore) in the second quarter compared to the same period last year — well below the two billion euros forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Net sales reached EUR 5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 52,340.), down three percent, though they were flat on a constant currency basis.

Net sales fell by 42 percent in North America alone while soaring by 333 percent in India. Macroeconomic "uncertainty" weighed on sales of network infrastructure.

"Considering the significant decline in major North American operators' investments, our operating margin has proved resilient," chief executive Pekka Lundmark said in an earnings statement.

Nokia was able to deliver an operating margin of 11 percent "as a result of prudent management of our costs.

Last week, Nokia issued a statement lowering its outlook for the year, warning that high inflation and rising interest rates were increasingly affecting customer spending plans, notably in North America.

Its rival Ericsson reported a rare net quarterly loss as mobile phone operators scale back investment in 5G networks.

"Earlier in the year I highlighted that we were starting to see signs of macroeconomic challenges along with inventory digestion impacting customer spending and this has intensified through the second quarter," Lundmark said.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia Q2, 5G
Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Elon Musk Retains Tesla’s BTC Holdings, Boosts DOGE With Scooby-Doo Meme

Related Stories

Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  6. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. Google Is Testing AI Tools That Can Generate News Articles
  9. All You Need to Know About Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Cast, Age Ratings, More
  10. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K11 Specifications, Price Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief
  3. PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More
  4. Ola Electric Expects to Quadruple Revenue This Financial Year, Reveal Company Documents
  5. OnePlus 12 India and Global Launch May Take Place in January Next Year: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications and Design Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details
  7. North Korean Hacker Group Said to Have Targeted Several US Crypto Firms
  8. Elon Musk Retains Tesla’s BTC Holdings, Boosts DOGE With Scooby-Doo Meme
  9. Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending
  10. Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.