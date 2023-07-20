Vivo has expanded its Y-series phones in India with the launch of the new Vivo Y27. The latest 4G offering from the Chinese manufacturer has been unveiled with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The handset ships with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two colour options namely, Burgundy Black and Garden Green. It sports a 2.5D glass body design and a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The phone runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top.

Vivo Y27 price, availability

Vivo Y27 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available via Vivo's online store, Flipkart, Amazon and partner retail stores starting today.

The Vivo Y27 comes in two colour options namely, Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Vivo Y27 specifications, features

Vivo has included a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2388 × 1080) LCD display on the Vivo Y27. The display offers 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 skin out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Vivo Y27 ships with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The smartphone also houses an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo Y27 also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It measures 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm and weighs 190g.

