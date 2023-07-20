Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y27 has been launched in two colour options, namely Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 July 2023 16:24 IST
Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y27 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6 GB+128 GB variant

Highlights
  • Vivo Y27 comes with support for 44W fast charging
  • The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo Y27 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Vivo has expanded its Y-series phones in India with the launch of the new Vivo Y27. The latest 4G offering from the Chinese manufacturer has been unveiled with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The handset ships with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two colour options namely, Burgundy Black and Garden Green. It sports a 2.5D glass body design and a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The phone runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top.

Vivo Y27 price, availability

Vivo Y27 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available via Vivo's online store, Flipkart, Amazon and partner retail stores starting today.

The Vivo Y27 comes in two colour options namely, Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Vivo Y27 specifications, features

Vivo has included a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2388 × 1080) LCD display on the Vivo Y27. The display offers 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 skin out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Vivo Y27 ships with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The smartphone also houses an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo Y27 also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It measures 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm and weighs 190g. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y27 4G

Vivo Y27 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y27 specifications, Vivo Y27, Vivo Y27 price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppenheimer Expected to Perform Better Than Barbie at Indian Box Office, Say Analysts

Related Stories

Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  5. Samsung Teases New Foldables; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online
  6. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Wear OS App With Support for These Features
  8. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  9. Moto G14 Leaked Renders Show Off Design: See Here
  10. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia's Second-Quarter Profit Falls 37 Percent as US Phone Operators Slash Spending
  2. Vivo Y27 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppenheimer Expected to Perform Better Than Barbie at Indian Box Office, Say Analysts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Series Pre-Order Offers Tipped; Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Watch Features
  5. Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online; New Foldables Confirmed to Be Slimmer, Lighter
  8. Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time
  9. Nasdaq’s Crypto Custody Service Won’t be Taking Off Anytime Soon: Here’s Why
  10. Google Tests AI Tools for Journalists That Can Write News Articles, in Talks With Publishers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.