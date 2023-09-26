Actor Cameron Monaghan casually confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development. During the Ocala Comic Con event, the voice and motion capture artist behind the protagonist Cal Kestis said, “We're working on the third. We're in the process of doing it right now.” The news comes as a surprise, considering the series director Stig Asmussen, who rebuilt and instilled faith in single-player Star Wars games, recently left EA/ Respawn Entertainment. However, he always expressed interest in furthering and concluding Cal's arc through a trilogy, with discussions of a sequel dating back even before 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was out.

Monaghan further added (via Saix_XIII), “That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.” At the panel, he was joined by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor co-star Tina Ivlev, who played Cal's teleporting romantic interest Merrin, nodding along and marking the first unofficially credible confirmation for the threequel. Before leaving, Asmussen claimed that he'd carved out the entire timeframe for Cal's trilogy, adding that Star Wars Jedi 3 would likely be built on Unreal Engine 5. Now it seems as though the series will continue regardless of his presence, and might have to deal with some retooling to get some ‘proprietary' development tools to work with the new engine.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment dropped patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, aimed at further optimisation on PC with native support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions also received performance improvements that target 60fps. At launch, the game opened to rave reviews praising its story, alongside robust gameplay and level design that borrowed from FromSoftware's Souls games. However, it was also heavily criticised for its poor performance, with choppy framerates even in areas with minimal activity on screen. It's been five months since release — April 28 — and the game appears to have significantly improved in that duration.

During EA's Q1 2024 earning call, held in August, it was confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is in the early stages of making dedicated versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Similar to other major AAA publishers, the studio entirely skipped a launch on the older generation of consoles for ease in optimisation and to render high-quality visuals with the new hardware, albeit in this case, the team still hit some hurdles. For now, there is no release window for the new versions, but when it does drop, it should serve as an interesting testing parameter to see how much graphical fidelity was sacrificed to gain 30fps on last-gen consoles — running on a hard drive.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. EA hasn't commented on a follow-up yet.

