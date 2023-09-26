Technology News
Star Wars Jedi 3 Is in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Actor Cameron Monaghan Confirms

The news comes in the wake of game director Stig Asmussen leaving Respawn Entertainment/ EA, a few weeks ago.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2023 19:48 IST
Star Wars Jedi 3 Is in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Actor Cameron Monaghan Confirms

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

The old-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are in early development, as well

Highlights
  • Former director Stig Asmussen envisioned Cal Kestis’ arc as a trilogy
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel will likely be built on Unreal Engine 5
  • Respawn previously released Jedi Survivor patch #7 to fix major issues
Actor Cameron Monaghan casually confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development. During the Ocala Comic Con event, the voice and motion capture artist behind the protagonist Cal Kestis said, “We're working on the third. We're in the process of doing it right now.” The news comes as a surprise, considering the series director Stig Asmussen, who rebuilt and instilled faith in single-player Star Wars games, recently left EA/ Respawn Entertainment. However, he always expressed interest in furthering and concluding Cal's arc through a trilogy, with discussions of a sequel dating back even before 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was out.

Monaghan further added (via Saix_XIII), “That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.” At the panel, he was joined by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor co-star Tina Ivlev, who played Cal's teleporting romantic interest Merrin, nodding along and marking the first unofficially credible confirmation for the threequel. Before leaving, Asmussen claimed that he'd carved out the entire timeframe for Cal's trilogy, adding that Star Wars Jedi 3 would likely be built on Unreal Engine 5. Now it seems as though the series will continue regardless of his presence, and might have to deal with some retooling to get some ‘proprietary' development tools to work with the new engine.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment dropped patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, aimed at further optimisation on PC with native support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions also received performance improvements that target 60fps. At launch, the game opened to rave reviews praising its story, alongside robust gameplay and level design that borrowed from FromSoftware's Souls games. However, it was also heavily criticised for its poor performance, with choppy framerates even in areas with minimal activity on screen. It's been five months since release — April 28 — and the game appears to have significantly improved in that duration.

During EA's Q1 2024 earning call, held in August, it was confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is in the early stages of making dedicated versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Similar to other major AAA publishers, the studio entirely skipped a launch on the older generation of consoles for ease in optimisation and to render high-quality visuals with the new hardware, albeit in this case, the team still hit some hurdles. For now, there is no release window for the new versions, but when it does drop, it should serve as an interesting testing parameter to see how much graphical fidelity was sacrificed to gain 30fps on last-gen consoles — running on a hard drive.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. EA hasn't commented on a follow-up yet.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: star wars, star wars jedi, star wars jedi survivor, star wars jedi fallen order, star wars jedi survivor sequel, star wars jedi 3, star wars jedi 3rd game, star wars jedi trilogy, cameron monaghan, tina ivlev, stig asmussen, respawn entertainment, ea, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN Charger Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India

Star Wars Jedi 3 Is in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Actor Cameron Monaghan Confirms
