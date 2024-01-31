Technology News

Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Product, Could Be the Rumoured Neckband Pro

Nothing’s CMF-branded Neckband Pro was reportedly listed at BIS certification earlier this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 17:06 IST
Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Product, Could Be the Rumoured Neckband Pro

Photo Credit: CMF

Nothing by CMF has so far launched the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65W GaN adapter

  • CMF shared a line art on X with the tagline ‘Coming Soon’
  • The image has left netizens confused making random guesses
  • Nothing’s sub-brand CMF focusses on affordable products
CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand of Nothing focussed on the affordable line of products, teased a new product on its social media handles. The accompanying image contains a line art of a product design where the dimensions can be seen. The image also has the words ‘coming soon' written on top. Some users have guessed that the product could be a neckband-style earphone. Interestingly, a CMF-branded product named Neckband Pro was reported to be listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification portal earlier this month.

The company posted a teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter), and said, “Something new is coming soon.” The image is rather cryptic, with only a portion of the product design visible. The visible portion shows a stem-like structure with what appears to be a button on the top. Company's brand logo can be seen towards the bottom of the structure as well.

Many commenters have tried guessing what it could be, with suggestions ranging from a digital thermometer to a smart toothbrush. However, several users have said that it could be a neckband-style earphone with the illustrated part being the ending of the neckband that houses the power button, volume rockers, and the microphone.

There might be some possibility of the teased device being a pair of neckband-style earphones. According to a report by Gizmochina, a ‘CMF by Nothing' branded product named Neckband Pro was seen listed on BIS portal. It could be that the brand is gearing up to launch it as its fourth offering, alongside CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro, and CMF Power 65 GaN (gallium nitride) adapter. However, this is speculative as the company has not shared any details regarding a neckband. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing for the product.

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 2a is also expected to be launched at the end of February. It was recently spotted on the TUV certification website. Rumoured to be a midrange version of the Nothing Phone 2, some of its key specifications have been leaked online. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box.

