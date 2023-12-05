Technology News

Nothing Fixed CMF Watch App Vulnerability That Could Expose Email Addresses, Passwords: Report

Nothing's CMF Watch app no longer exposes password information encrypted in the app and the company will reportedly roll out additional fixes.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

The CMF Watch Pro was launched by the Nothing sub brand earlier this year

  • Nothing recently partially fixed a security flaw with the CMF Watch app
  • The vulnerability could allow access to a user's username and password
  • Nothing says further fixes will be rolled out via an over-the-air update
Nothing — the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Cal Pei — recently rolled out a partial fix for a security vulnerability that affected the companion app for the CMF Watch Pro, according to a report. The encryption-related flaw was capable of exposing email addresses and passwords used to sign up for an account. The issues have come to light weeks after Nothing's iMessage-on-Android app was shut down amid allegations that the service did not encrypt messages and media as advertised by Nothing and its partner Sunbird.

9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel, in a recent a thread on X (formerly Twitter), explained that the CMF Watch app was encrypting both the email address and password provided by users when signing up for an account — while allowing decryption of both the email and password with the same keys. The publication reports that the means to decrypt user information was also found in the Android app, which allowed anyone to view those details.

> So what's the problem? Back in September, the CMF Watch app was encrypting both the email and password, which was great!
>
> But the encryption method used also allowed anyone to decrypt the email and password with the exact same keys. > > — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 1, 2023

Back in September, Roussel had pointed out that the CMF Watch app was developed by Chinese firm Jingxun, and references to the firm were visible in the app. At the time, he pointed out that the company's website also lists OnePlus as one of its partners, alongside Sony, Philips, and Toshiba.

Months after the vulnerabilities were reported, CMF by Nothing told the publication that it is working to fix the security flaws pointed out by Roussel — the encryption method for a user's password has reportedly been resolved, while the email address is still impacted by the flaw. The company told 9to5Google that an OTA update will be rolled out to CMF Watch Pro users to resolve outstanding issues.

According to the 9to5Google report, the company recently opened up different points of contact for vulnerabilities with both Nothing and CMF by Nothing products — these weren't available back in September when the flaws were being reported.

It is worth noting that Nothing was recently entangled in a privacy controversy when the company released its Nothing Chats app in beta, promising Nothing Phone 2 users access to Apple's proprietary iMessage service. After several issues with the privacy and security of the service were raised online — including handling of unencrypted messages and media by Nothing's partner Sunbird — the company pulled its app from the Play Store, while Sunbird also informed users it was pausing access to its own service.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMF Watch app, CMF by Nothing, CMF Watch Pro, CMF, CMF wearables, Vulnerabilities
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
 
 

