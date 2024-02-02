Technology News

Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Neckband Pro, Buds Launch

The upcoming CMF Buds are expected to join the CMF Buds Pro TWS earphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Buds Pro (pictured) was launched in India in September 2023

Highlights
  • CMF Buds Pro launched at Rs. 3,499 in India
  • Upcoming CMF Buds are likely to launch at a lower price
  • The CMF Buds Pro come with 45dB ANC support
Nothing, the UK-based brand, recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a is launching soon. Meanwhile, Nothing's sub-brand CMF had teased an upcoming product earlier this week. As it turns out, CMF had two new products up its sleeves - the Neckband Pro and Buds. The company has also teased the new products officially. CMF by Nothing is a sub-brand that was announced in August 2023 and caters to the masses. The new products will join the CMF Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and the Power 65 GaN (gallium nitride) adapter in India.   

In a post on X, CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) shared teasers of the upcoming CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds. The caption claimed that the products are likely to launch soon but failed to mention a particular date or timeline for the same. Part of the post reads "Wonderful by Design," however, the designs of either product were not evident in the teasers.

Other than the name, there is not much more that we know about the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds. However, a safe assumption to make would be that the Buds will join the CMF Buds Pro TWS earphones, which were introduced in India in September 2023. The upcoming earphones, owing to the moniker - the lack of 'Pro' in the name, can be assumed to offer whittled-down features at a cheaper price. The Neckband Pro is expected to be a pair of neckband-style earphones. We should have more details soon. 

Notably, the CMF Buds Pro launched in the country at Rs. 3,499 and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options. They support 45dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and double-tap gestures for pausing/playing music and connecting or disconnecting calls. The earphones carry a 10mm dynamic driver and an IP54 rating. Each bud is equipped with a 55mAh battery claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback time on a single charge without ANC.

The CMF Buds Pro were launched alongside the CMF Power 65 GaN charger priced in the country at Rs. 2,999, and the CMF Watch Pro starts at Rs. 4,499.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: CMF by Nothing, CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds, CMF, Nothing
