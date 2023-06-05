Nothing Phone 2 design renders have leaked online. The Nothing flagship smartphone is confirmed to launch in India in July. The company has not revealed the exact launch date just yet. Meanwhile, a new leak from the rumour mill has revealed the Nothing Phone 2 design renders ahead of the launch. The leaked design renders suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 will have some changes on the outside. The device will continue to sport a transparent rear panel, which will house LED lights for the Glyph Interface.

A report by Smartprix in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks), claims that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature a slightly curved aluminium frame. The front and rear panels are also said to be slightly curved, reminiscent of a "2.5D" design. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 1 sported a flat rear panel and frame. The display has fairly thin bezels. It continues to sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The big highlight in the leaked image of the Nothing Phone 2 is the updated LED strip design for the Glyph Interface. According to the report, the Nothing Phone 1's LED strip around the camera module has been split into two parts. The two LED strips are now like an arc around the dual-camera setup. It will also feature an updated dual LED configuration, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the LED strip around the wireless charging coil will also be redesigned, according to the leaked report. It has been broken down into small strips of lights, which should help the Nothing Phone 2 differentiate itself from the outgoing model.

Other details revealed via the leaked design renders include the location of the power button on the right side of the frame, whereas the volume rockers can be found on the left. The USB Type-C port and speaker grille are at the bottom edge of the phone, as per the report.

Nothing has not officially confirmed any details about the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. The company, previously revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also confirmed to sport a taller 6.7-inch display and pack a 4,700mAh battery under the hood. The phone will also receive three years of Android OS updates, along with four years of security updates, according to the firm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.