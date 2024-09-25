Technology News
English Edition

Nothing's Phone 3 Teased in Official Ear Open Launch Video With Hole-Punch Display

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing/ YouTube

Nothing Phone 3 will debut next year as a successor of the Phone 2

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 isn’t expected until 2025
  • Nothing might have used a dummy unit for the software demo
  • Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July 2022
Nothing, the UK brand led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, seems to be prepping up for its highly anticipated Phone 3 launch next year. While we await an official confirmation, the unannounced handset was teased in the Nothing Ear Open launch video indicating its existence and confirming the moniker. The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Phone 3 will debut as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in India in July 2022.

Nothing's New Video Points to the Phone 3's Existence

On its official YouTube channel, Nothing posted a new video on Tuesday introducing the latest Ear Open headphones and providing a first look at the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The 15-minute video gives us a sneak peek at the unannounced Nothing Phone 3 at the 6:54 minute mark.

A "Finish setting up Phone (3)" text at the top of the Settings page of what's probably the unannounced phone confirms the moniker.

The Nothing Phone 3 is seen with a hole punch cutout at the centre of the display. It has thin symmetrical bezels all around the screen. The volume buttons are visible on the left edge and a power button on the right. The upcoming handset will come with upgrades over the Phone 2. The latter was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. 

The Nothing Phone 2 came with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC onboard, therefore the Phone 3 is expected to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to come with Nothing's iconic transparent back design with the Glyph LED interface.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing Ear Open
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leak via Retailer Site Ahead of Launch

