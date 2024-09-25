Nothing, the UK brand led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, seems to be prepping up for its highly anticipated Phone 3 launch next year. While we await an official confirmation, the unannounced handset was teased in the Nothing Ear Open launch video indicating its existence and confirming the moniker. The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Phone 3 will debut as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in India in July 2022.

Nothing's New Video Points to the Phone 3's Existence

On its official YouTube channel, Nothing posted a new video on Tuesday introducing the latest Ear Open headphones and providing a first look at the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The 15-minute video gives us a sneak peek at the unannounced Nothing Phone 3 at the 6:54 minute mark.

A "Finish setting up Phone (3)" text at the top of the Settings page of what's probably the unannounced phone confirms the moniker.

The Nothing Phone 3 is seen with a hole punch cutout at the centre of the display. It has thin symmetrical bezels all around the screen. The volume buttons are visible on the left edge and a power button on the right. The upcoming handset will come with upgrades over the Phone 2. The latter was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The Nothing Phone 2 came with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC onboard, therefore the Phone 3 is expected to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to come with Nothing's iconic transparent back design with the Glyph LED interface.