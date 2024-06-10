CMF Phone 1 specifications have been leaked ahead of its debut, and the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood, according to a tipster. Last week, CMF officially confirmed that it would launch the CMF Phone 1 as the first-ever smartphone from the Nothing sub brand. While no specifications were revealed by the company, details about the processor powering the handset, as well as information regarding its storage and GPU specifications have leaked online.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Rumoured)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Gadget Bits claims that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This octa-core chipset comprises four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four clocked at 2.0GHz. As per the tipster, the CMF Phone 1 may also be equipped with a MicroSD card slot.

The tipster also shared a concept image of the smartphone created by X user Rahul Janardhanan. The image suggests the presence of a dual rear camera system that is vertically aligned, just like the Nothing Phone 2.

CMF Phone 1 concept image

Photo Credit: X/Rahul Janardhanan

On the bottom, it may sport a small wheel similar to the CMF Buds. However, the semi-transparent design, which has become synonymous with the brand, appears to be missing, along with the Glpyh Interface. The image also has a screw-like element on the same panel as the power button, but it is currently unclear whether the phone will feature a removable back panel.

Previously Leaked CMF Phone 1 Specifications

According to tipster Technerd_9, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and uniform but thick bezels. The smartphone is also tipped to have a polycarbonate back panel. In terms of storage, the tipster claims CMF Phone 1 could come in two variants: 128GB and 256GB, with UFS 2.2 storage.

It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging, as per the claims. The tipster also suggests it could have a dual camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it is speculated to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

