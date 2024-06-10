Technology News

CMF Phone 1 Key Specifications Including Chipset Details Leaked Alongside Concept Image

CMF Phone 1 is said to sport a polycarbonate removable back panel without the Glyph Interface found on Nothing-branded smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2024 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 1 is said to be equipped with a MicroSD card slot

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • It is also tipped to feature a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage
  • The CMF Phone 1 is tipped to arrive without Nothing’s Glyph Interface
CMF Phone 1 specifications have been leaked ahead of its debut, and the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood, according to a tipster. Last week, CMF officially confirmed that it would launch the CMF Phone 1 as the first-ever smartphone from the Nothing sub brand. While no specifications were revealed by the company, details about the processor powering the handset, as well as information regarding its storage and GPU specifications have leaked online.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Rumoured)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Gadget Bits claims that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. This octa-core chipset comprises four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four clocked at 2.0GHz. As per the tipster, the CMF Phone 1 may also be equipped with a MicroSD card slot.

The tipster also shared a concept image of the smartphone created by X user Rahul Janardhanan. The image suggests the presence of a dual rear camera system that is vertically aligned, just like the Nothing Phone 2.

phone CMF Phone 1 Concept Image

CMF Phone 1 concept image
Photo Credit: X/Rahul Janardhanan

On the bottom, it may sport a small wheel similar to the CMF Buds. However, the semi-transparent design, which has become synonymous with the brand, appears to be missing, along with the Glpyh Interface. The image also has a screw-like element on the same panel as the power button, but it is currently unclear whether the phone will feature a removable back panel.

Previously Leaked CMF Phone 1 Specifications

According to tipster Technerd_9, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and uniform but thick bezels. The smartphone is also tipped to have a polycarbonate back panel. In terms of storage, the tipster claims CMF Phone 1 could come in two variants: 128GB and 256GB, with UFS 2.2 storage.

It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging, as per the claims. The tipster also suggests it could have a dual camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it is speculated to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 Specifications, CMF, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Apple Patent Application Describes Dual-Axis Hinge Mechanism That Could Arrive on Apple's Smartglasses

