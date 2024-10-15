Technology News
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project involved four stages.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 18:16 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing invited its community to redesign the Nothing Phone 2a

  • Nothing's Phone 2a Community Edition Project was announced in March
  • Final design of the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition has green finish
  • Phone 2a went official in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 23,999
Nothing will launch its first Community Edition smartphone at the end of this month, the Carl Pei led brand confirmed on Tuesday. The upcoming handset is the culmination of the 'Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project' that started in March this year. As part of this initiative, the UK-based brand has taken design, wallpaper, and packaging ideas from the community. The original Nothing Phone 2a was unveiled earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC under the hood.

Through X, Nothing announced that it will unveil the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition smartphone during their next quarterly update set for October 30 at 11:00 GMT (4:30pm IST).

For those new, the development of Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition started in March after the formal launch of Nothing Phone 2a. The project, where users are being asked to build a special-edition design of the Phone 2a, spanned over six months and involved four stages. The first stage focused on hardware design, the second involved wallpapers, the third included packaging for the new phone, and finally, the last stage focused on marketing campaigns.

Nothing has listed the winners of the Nothing Community Edition project on its website. The final design of the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition has a Phosphorescence concept with a green finish that glows in the dark. The wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns follow a similar theme.

Aside from the new design, wallpaper and packaging, the internals of the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition model are expected to be identical to the standard Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Specifications

The Phone 2a went official in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. It flaunts dual 50-megapixel dual cameras at the back and has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset has an IP54-rated build.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging.

 

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project, Nothing
