Nothing OS 3.0 With AI-Powered App Organisation, More Customisation Options Unveiled: Features, Launch Date

Nothing says its upcoming 3.0 update will feature an updated Sans Serif font alongside the existing N-Dot font across the OS as well as apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update is confirmed to bring a new lock screen

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 will bring AI features like smart app categorisation
  • Quick settings in Nothing OS have also been revamped
  • The update will be released in open beta starting October
Nothing OS 3.0 update was announced by the British smartphone maker on Tuesday, alongside the launch of the Nothing Ear Open - its first-ever open-style true wireless (TWS) earbuds. First teased earlier this year, the update will bring features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as natural language search and smart image categorisation. It is also said to introduce more customisation and personalisation options, new apps and widgets, and system-wide performance enhancements.

Nothing OS 3.0 Update Features

In a video posted on Nothing's YouTube channel, the company revealed several of the features included in its upcoming update. While not official, it is speculated to be based on Android 15 - the latest Android operating system (OS) which was globally released earlier this month.

One of the most notable changes of the upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 update is the revamped font. Nothing says it will feature an updated Sans Serif font alongside the existing N-Dot font across the OS as well as apps, bringing a more modern cleaner look. It also features a new dot animation engine which animates and makes it more dynamic during activities like unlocking or charging the handset. It can also display items such as the icons in the weather app in dot-matrix style.

The update also brings a completely new lock screen which allows editing more directly. It bundles new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts. Quick settings in Nothing OS have also been revamped and are now based on the same grid system as the home screen. Users will also be able to pin apps at the top of the app drawer. Nothing has also introduced a new Countdown widget. As the name suggests, it will allow users to begin the countdown to a specific date, in addition to displaying things like a year's progress. They will also be able to link widgets with friends and family and share content across devices.

AI features will also be included in Nothing OS 3.0, the Carl Pei-led company confirmed. It will bring a new smart app organisation system which automatically arranges them in different categories, based on the usage. Nothing's upcoming update is also confirmed to feature a new Gallery app that uses AI to automatically highlight the key object and segment it out from other parts of the image. The company will also introduce other AI features such as automatic AI image categorisation and more natural language search in the coming months. AI upscaling and super-resolution features have also been confirmed to be in development.

Nothing OS 3.0 Update Launch Date

Nothing says its 3.0 update will be available in open beta starting October. Its public rollout will begin in December. The list of supported devices is said to be revealed soon.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
