Nothing Ear Open was launched in India on Tuesday as the first open-style wireless headset by Nothing, the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It features Nothing's trademark transparent design. The Nothing Ear Open is equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They also offer support for AI-powered Clear Voice technology for improved call quality, and are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

Nothing Ear Open Price in India

Nothing Ear Open are price in India is set at Rs. 17,999. It will be sold in a single White colour option. Availability for the wireless headset is yet to be revealed by the company, but the device is already listed on the company's India website.

Nothing Ear Open Specifications

Like other wireless headsets from the company, the Nothing Ear Open features partially transparent design elements on the stem. It has an open design with a curved band that hooks around the back of the wearer's ear. It is equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver.

Nothing has also touted integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, when pairing the headset with a Nothing phone.

The wireless headset has pinch controls and offers Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair support. These controls and EQ options can be customised via the Nothing X app on a paired smartphone. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC and SBC codecs. The Nothing Ear Open can be paired to two devices at the same time.

Nothing Ear Open

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Nothing Ear Open has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They also feature an AI-powered Clear Voice technology that works while using the headset for making and receiving calls and are claimed to deliver less than 120ms latency rate. However, there's no support for active noise cancellation (ANC) on the headset.

Both earphones have a 64mAh battery, while the charging case carries a 635mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The new earbuds are claimed to offer up to six hours of voice calling and up to eight hours of music playback time without the case.

The newly launched Nothing Ear Open is claimed to deliver up up to 30 hours of music playback along with the case. A ten-minute charge is said to provide two hours of listening time. The earbuds weigh 8.1 grams while the case weighs 63.8 grams.