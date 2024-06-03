Technology News

Nothing Starts Teasing Launch of Its Next Product; Could Be Phone 3

Nothing currently has the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 and Phone 2a in its smartphone portfolio.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 17:15 IST
Nothing Starts Teasing Launch of Its Next Product; Could Be Phone 3

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July 2022

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The brand has three phones in its portfolio
  • CMF By Nothing Phone 1 is also expected to hit the market soon
Advertisement

Nothing appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next product soon. The Carl Pei-led brand has started teasing the launch of an upcoming product on social media. While the brand has not made any announcements, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to break cover soon as a possible successor of the Phone 2. It could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in 2022.

UK-based Nothing, known for its cryptic teasers, posted an image on X indicating the arrival of a new product. The post shows the side portion of a device but it is still unclear what it could be.

We don't have any concrete details about Nothing's next announcement at this moment. However, from the recent rumours and the previous launch timeline of Nothing phones, we can assume that the Nothing Phone 3 could launch soon.

Nothing currently has the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, and Phone 2a in its smartphone portfolio. The Phone 2 was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The Nothing Phone 2a was launched in March at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration.

The rumoured Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is tipped to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. It could get the familiar transparent back design with the Glyph LED interface.

Besides the Nothing Phone 3, CMF Phone 1 is also expected to hit the market soon as the first phone from Nothing's sub-brand CMF. It could come as a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a and is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing Phone 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Including Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped

Related Stories

Nothing Starts Teasing Launch of Its Next Product; Could Be Phone 3
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. Nothing Teases New Product, Here's What It Could Be
  3. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Features Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  4. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Galaxy S24
  6. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India at This Price
  7. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  10. Honor Magic V Flip Will Be Unveiled Next Week; Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Gigabyte AI Top Unveiled at Computex 2024, to Enable End-to-End Local AI Training
  2. Apple Quietly Downgrades Tech Specs of iPad Air (2024); M2 Chip Inside Has a 9-Core GPU
  3. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nothing Starts Teasing Launch of Its Next Product; Could Be Phone 3
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Including Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  7. Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features
  8. Honor Magic V Flip Launch Set for June 13; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed
  9. Nvidia Will Soon Bring RTX Video HDR to VLC Media Player and Video-Editing Software
  10. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Narrower Bezels Than Galaxy S24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »