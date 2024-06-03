Nothing appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next product soon. The Carl Pei-led brand has started teasing the launch of an upcoming product on social media. While the brand has not made any announcements, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to break cover soon as a possible successor of the Phone 2. It could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in 2022.

UK-based Nothing, known for its cryptic teasers, posted an image on X indicating the arrival of a new product. The post shows the side portion of a device but it is still unclear what it could be.

We don't have any concrete details about Nothing's next announcement at this moment. However, from the recent rumours and the previous launch timeline of Nothing phones, we can assume that the Nothing Phone 3 could launch soon.

Nothing currently has the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, and Phone 2a in its smartphone portfolio. The Phone 2 was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The Nothing Phone 2a was launched in March at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration.

The rumoured Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is tipped to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. It could get the familiar transparent back design with the Glyph LED interface.

Besides the Nothing Phone 3, CMF Phone 1 is also expected to hit the market soon as the first phone from Nothing's sub-brand CMF. It could come as a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a and is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

