Technology News

SBI Said to Use AI/ML Extensively in Operations: All Details

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, in his message to shareholders, said overall 2022-23 has been a good year for the bank.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 June 2023 18:05 IST
SBI Said to Use AI/ML Extensively in Operations: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

SBI has been consistently leveraging digital channels to provide an omnichannel experience

Highlights
  • SBI's ability to absorb unexpected losses has improved
  • SBI is comfortably placed in terms of growth capital in the current year
  • It has completed the roll-out of the new revised version of the sanctions

SBI on Monday said it has proposed to enhance the use of business analytics and AI/ML in decision-making and operations by deploying NextGen Data Warehouse and Data Lake and exploring new partnerships with fintechs and NBFCs for co-lending.

The country's largest lender, in its annual report posted on stock exchanges on Monday, said it deploys the most advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and business analytics, among others, to augment its product offerings to enhance customer delight each time without exception.

The bank's standalone net profit during fiscal 2022-23 rose by over 58 percent to Rs. 50,232 crore from Rs. 31,676 crore in FY2022.

"... the bank has registered significant improvements on the asset quality front, provision coverage ratio, RoE/RoA, NII and NIM, while also giving highest standalone profit in FY2023 by any listed corporate, domestically," State Bank of India (SBI) said.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, in his message to shareholders, said overall 2022-23 has been a good year for the bank.

"Despite the geopolitical headwinds, the resurgence of Covid-19 in China, the Indian economy showed remarkable resilience and the same reflects in your bank's financials," he said.

Khara said SBI has had a healthy run of reporting robust financial results successively for the last three years.

Despite the challenges, SBI's ability to absorb unexpected losses has improved.

"Healthy internal accruals reinforce its ability to tap capital markets, if warranted, in future," he said, adding that risk management practices have been strengthened over the years and incremental improvements remain a perpetual work in progress.

Further, he said the bank is comfortably placed in terms of growth capital in the current year. With declining credit costs, opportunities for lending in sunrise sectors, such as sectors identified under the PLI scheme, renewables and electric mobility, will be explored to diversify the portfolio.

On the way forward, Khara said: "The use of business analytics and AI/ML in decision making and operations will be taken to the next logical level by deploying NextGen Data Warehouse and Data Lake".

He also said mutually beneficial partnerships with fintechs and NBFCs under RBI's co-lending framework will be explored.

The bank said it has been consistently leveraging digital channels to provide an omnichannel experience to its customers across all geographies.

YONO Global App has emerged as the prime fulcrum for providing banking services to retail customers, it said.

The bank, as per the annual report, has completed the roll-out of the new revised version of the sanctions screening solution having improved features, including AI/ML capability.

The focus of the next generation of YONO shall be on customer-centric design, hyper-personalised experience, innovative product offerings, modernisation of tech stack, and leveraging AI/ML, cloud and data analytics for digital transformation in order for benchmarking YONO with the best of global/Indian digital banking propositions, it added.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: State Bank of India, SBI, YONO, NextGen Data Warehouse, Data Lake, India, AI, ML, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning
Elon Musk's Neuralink Worth $5 Billion Based on Private Stock Trades

Related Stories

SBI Said to Use AI/ML Extensively in Operations: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Manufactured in India: Details Here
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  5. Android 14 Lock Screen Clocks, Customisation Options Spotted: See Images
  6. Google Tensor G3 to Bring Big Performance Improvements: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. WWDC 2023: How to Livestream the Apple Event and What to Expect
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  10. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollywood Actors Set Vote to Authorise Possible Strike With Writers Still Out
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch; to Feature Redesigned LED Layout: Report
  3. SBI Said to Use AI/ML Extensively in Operations: All Details
  4. Android 14 Lock Screen Clock Designs, Customisation Options Spotted Ahead of Release
  5. Elon Musk's Neuralink Worth $5 Billion Based on Private Stock Trades
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Teased
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn’s Sales Drop 9.5 Percent YoY Due to Low Global Smart Electronics Consumption
  8. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Offer ‘High Degree of Freedom,’ on Track to Release This Winter: Naoki Hamaguchi
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 India Launch Scheduled for June 13; Snapdragon 870 SoC Teased
  10. Apple Investors More Interested in AI Announcements Than Apple Reality Pro Headset at WWDC: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.