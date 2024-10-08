Technology News
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2a Announced With New Customisation Options, Improved UI Features

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 includes a smart drawer powered by AI which automatically categorises apps based on the usage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update is confirmed to bring a new lock screen

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 has been announced for the Phone 2a. This will enable users to experience the update and its new features before it is publicly rolled out in December. It is based on Android 15 and brings new customisation options for the home and lock screens, upgraded widgets, camera enhancements, and other improvements. Nothing says the programme will be available for its other devices such as the Phone 2 and CMF Phone 1 later this year.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Features

In a community post, Nothing announced that its OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for the Phone 2a contains some of the features that it previewed last month. The update brings a new lock screen which allows more direct editing by simply long-pressing the screen. It also bundles new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 includes a smart drawer powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This feature automatically arranges apps in different categories based on usage. Users can also pin their most-used apps at the top of the app drawer.

The update bundles camera improvements, including reduced HDR processing time, faster launch speed with the camera widget, improved low-light performance, and better zoom slider display. It also enables faster multi-tasking by allowing users to move and resize the pop-up view. The same can now be pinned on the screen's edge too.

The fingerprint animation is also changed in line with the company's synonymous dot-matrix theme. Nothing's latest update includes an auto-archiving functionality that claims to free up the storage space automatically without removing data or apps. Users can also record their screens partially rather than the entire window view. Nothing says it has also upgraded the setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother process.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Release Schedule

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is now available for download on the Phone 2a. The release timeline of the beta update for other devices is listed below:

  1. Phone 2: November 2024
  2. Phone 1: December 2024
  3. Phone 2a Plus: December 2024
  4. CMF Phone 1: December 2024
Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing OS 3.0 release date
