Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 has been announced for the Phone 2a. This will enable users to experience the update and its new features before it is publicly rolled out in December. It is based on Android 15 and brings new customisation options for the home and lock screens, upgraded widgets, camera enhancements, and other improvements. Nothing says the programme will be available for its other devices such as the Phone 2 and CMF Phone 1 later this year.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Features

In a community post, Nothing announced that its OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for the Phone 2a contains some of the features that it previewed last month. The update brings a new lock screen which allows more direct editing by simply long-pressing the screen. It also bundles new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 includes a smart drawer powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This feature automatically arranges apps in different categories based on usage. Users can also pin their most-used apps at the top of the app drawer.

The update bundles camera improvements, including reduced HDR processing time, faster launch speed with the camera widget, improved low-light performance, and better zoom slider display. It also enables faster multi-tasking by allowing users to move and resize the pop-up view. The same can now be pinned on the screen's edge too.

The fingerprint animation is also changed in line with the company's synonymous dot-matrix theme. Nothing's latest update includes an auto-archiving functionality that claims to free up the storage space automatically without removing data or apps. Users can also record their screens partially rather than the entire window view. Nothing says it has also upgraded the setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother process.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Release Schedule

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is now available for download on the Phone 2a. The release timeline of the beta update for other devices is listed below: