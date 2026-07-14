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Nothing Phone (4b) With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Nothing Phone (4b) can be purchased with a 7.5 percent instant bank discount.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 15:07 IST
Nothing Phone (4b) With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (4b) features a Snapdragon 6 series SoC
  • Nothing Phone (4b) carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Nothing Phone (4b) supports 33W wired fast charging
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Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India on July 7 as the first ‘b' series smartphone from the UK-based tech firm. The handset replaces the Nothing Phone (4a) as the new entry-level offering from the company. The new Nothing Phone (4b) is now available for purchase in India. The company is also offering special bank discounts and exchange bonuses to customers, reducing the effective price of the handset. In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (4b) is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The smartphone gets the Glyph Bar interface on the back, too.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India, Offers, Availability

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model, offering 256GB of storage and the same RAM as the base variant, is priced at Rs. 38,999. The tech firm is also offering an instant discount of 7.5 percent with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank credit cards, along with an exchange bonus. Customers can also avail up to 9 months of interest-free EMI options.

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The Nothing smartphone is currently on sale in India via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (4b) is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Nothing Phone (4b) Specifications, Features

Nothing's latest dual SIM handset ships with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The Nothing Phone (4b) is promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz instant sampling rate, 480Hz PWM Dimming, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection. It also offers IP64-rated dust and splash resistance.

Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset powers the Nothing Phone (4b), along with an Adreno 810 GPU, a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor. It features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. To prevent overheating, Nothing's new smartphone features a vapour chamber cooling solution with a 4,400 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Nothing Phone (4b) gets a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring a 1/2.76-inch Samsung sensor, and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. It also gets a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front. The phone can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Nothing Phone (4b) is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone also features the Glyph Bar interface on the back, comprising 45 mini-LEDs. It measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm and weighs about 210g.

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Nothing Phone (4b)

Nothing Phone (4b)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2344 pixels
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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4b Price in India, Nothing Phone 4b Sale, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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