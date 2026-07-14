Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India on July 7 as the first ‘b' series smartphone from the UK-based tech firm. The handset replaces the Nothing Phone (4a) as the new entry-level offering from the company. The new Nothing Phone (4b) is now available for purchase in India. The company is also offering special bank discounts and exchange bonuses to customers, reducing the effective price of the handset. In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (4b) is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The smartphone gets the Glyph Bar interface on the back, too.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India, Offers, Availability

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model, offering 256GB of storage and the same RAM as the base variant, is priced at Rs. 38,999. The tech firm is also offering an instant discount of 7.5 percent with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank credit cards, along with an exchange bonus. Customers can also avail up to 9 months of interest-free EMI options.

The Nothing smartphone is currently on sale in India via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (4b) is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Nothing Phone (4b) Specifications, Features

Nothing's latest dual SIM handset ships with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The Nothing Phone (4b) is promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz instant sampling rate, 480Hz PWM Dimming, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection. It also offers IP64-rated dust and splash resistance.

Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset powers the Nothing Phone (4b), along with an Adreno 810 GPU, a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor. It features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. To prevent overheating, Nothing's new smartphone features a vapour chamber cooling solution with a 4,400 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Nothing Phone (4b) gets a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring a 1/2.76-inch Samsung sensor, and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. It also gets a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front. The phone can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Nothing Phone (4b) is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone also features the Glyph Bar interface on the back, comprising 45 mini-LEDs. It measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm and weighs about 210g.

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