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Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Visit the US FCC Database a Month Ahead of Their Debut

Pixel 11 Pro is reportedly associated with the model number G7SWN.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 15:11 IST
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Visit the US FCC Database a Month Ahead of Their Debut

Photo Credit: Google

Google's next Made by Google event is set to take place on August 12

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Highlights
  • Pixel 11 smartphones have appeared in official FCC certification
  • Pixel 11 series is expected to run on a Tensor G6 chipset
  • The listing shows them with 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6
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Google Pixel 11 series is likely to be released at the company's Made by Google event next month. The next generation Pixel family is likely to include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold models. While we wait for the official reveal, they have received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listings reveal the model number and connectivity details of upcoming devices. The Pixel 11 series is expected to run on a Tensor G6 chipset.

Pixel 11 Series Expected to Feature a MediaTek Modem

The US FCC has certified a few unannounced Google smartphones carrying the model numbers G4HCD, GUJ0N, G7SWN, GBC0H, and GPQQ7. The filings dont mark the handsets by their official marketing names, but based on previous leaks and rumours, GPQQ7 and GUJ0N are believed to be two variants of the standard Pixel 11, while G7SWN is likely to refer to the Pixel 11 Pro.

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The model numbers G4HCD and GBC0H are likely to be associated with the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The Pixel 11 Pro, which is speculated to be linked with model number GM45K, is missing from the FCC listing.

The FCC listing suggests that Google has switched from Samsung to MediaTek for the modem on these phones, which will be equipped with the company's in-house Tensor G6 chipset. The listing also reveals that the phones support 5G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. They have wireless charging and satellite connectivity for off-grid messaging.

Three of the five certified devices include support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Thread capabilities. These features are likely to be available for the premium Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models. The two devices lacking UWB and Thread are likely the standard Pixel 11 models.

Google's next Made by Google event is set to take place on August 12. The company is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series smartphones, Pixel Watch 5 and next-generation Pixel Buds earphones during the event.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 11 Pro, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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