Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

Nothing has gained fans with the unique smartphones designs, which feature a transparent back.

By Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen, Bloomberg News | Updated: 16 January 2025 14:14 IST
Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

Photo Credit: X/ Nothing

Nothing is focused on ramping up sales outside the US this year

Highlights
  • Nothing is based in London, UK
  • Nothing previously raised about $100 million in 2023
  • In 2024, Nothing doubled its annual revenue to more than $500 million
Advertisement

Nothing, a smartphone maker backed by Google's venture arm and iPod creator Tony Fadell, is seeking to raise at least $100 million (roughly Rs, 864 crore) in funding to expand its operations, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

The London-based startup, which launched in 2021 to fanfare from technology enthusiasts, kicked off the Series C round in recent days, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven't been announced.

Several newcomers have tried to challenge Apple Inc.'s iPhone with new devices, but few outside of China have come close to rivaling the well-capitalised market leaders. Nothing previously raised about $100 million (roughly Rs, 864 crore) in 2023.

Nothing has gained fans with the unique design of its smartphones, which feature a transparent back. The startup is run by Carl Pei, one of the creators of OnePlus, a popular China-based phone maker. Nothing sells phones ranging from $250 (roughly Rs.21,625) to $700 (roughly Rs. 60,551), as well as several different earbuds and a smartwatch. 

In 2024, Nothing doubled its annual revenue to more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,324 crore) and recently crossed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,649 crore) in lifetime sales, the people said. It has also told investors that its margins have improved from a year ago and that it has sold seven million units across all product categories to date. 

A Nothing spokesperson declined to comment. 

Though customers in the US can buy Nothing devices, the company primarily sells its phones overseas. Nothing's biggest market is India, followed by Germany and the UK, the people said. The top market for the company's audio gear is the US, followed by the UK, Germany and Japan.

Nothing is focused on ramping up sales outside the US this year, but plans to make a bigger push into the American market in 2026. It's also exploring an expansion into additional product categories. The company has about 600 employees and manufactures devices in China and India. 

Like most non-Apple smartphones, the Nothing devices run the Android operating system. The startup is working on overhauling its software to add more artificial intelligence features, with the enhancements set to launch in the first half of the year.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Smartphone, Google, OnePlus, Carl Pei
Donald Trump's New SEC Leadership Said to Kick Start Crypto Overhaul

Related Stories

Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  5. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  6. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  7. HMD Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  2. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  3. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  4. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  5. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
  6. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  7. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Ramnagar Bunny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Comedy Online?
  9. Laser Imaging Reveals Hidden 1,200-Year-Old Patterns on Chancay Mummies in Peru
  10. Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »