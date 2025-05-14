Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Nothing CEO Carl Pei was explaining the UK based technology firm's philosophy, but ended up revealing vital bits of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Updated: 14 May 2025 14:15 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Nothing recently launched its mid-range Phone 3a (pictured) and 3a Pro in India

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July 2023
  • The firm has yet to launch the successor to the Nothing Phone 2
  • Carl Pei says the Phone 3’s design will be made from premium materials
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3 details have surfaced online, almost two years since the launch of the Nothing Phone 2. After revealing that the company was focussing on developing AI features in 2024, the firm didn't roll out a successor to the Nothing Phone 2 (a premium smartphone). Over the past couple of years, Nothing and its subsidiary CMF by Nothing has launched budget and mid-range devices. These include the Nothing Phone 2a series, followed by the Phone 3a series and more recently even a budget offering by its sub-brand called the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Nothing CEO, Carl Pei in a recent reply to an X user mentioned that the Nothing Phone 3 would arrive by Q3 2025. At a recent event ahead of Google I/O 2025, the company's founder has given out more details about Nothing's upcoming premium smartphone.

During The Android Show: I/O Edition event, Carl Pei presented a Device Showcase on video (like Motorola and Xiaomi), explaining the philosophy and success of his Nothing brand. After explaining the brand's journey so far, Pei pulled out and showed what he claimed to be the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. As it is an unannounced device, the phone in his hand was blurred out, and so it is hard to tell what it will look like.

According to Pei, the company is “going all-in” and will not hold back when it comes to hardware and software. He states that the phone will be made from premium materials and will have major performance upgrades. All of this will be packaged in software that he claims will “level things up.”

The Nothing CEO and founder went on to add that the Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's “first true flagship smartphone”. We can expect some major upgrades to keep up with the competition, which is now vastly different from the Nothing Phone 2, a handset that arrived in the premium smartphone segment.

Pei also hinted at the price of the Nothing Phone 3, stating that it will cost somewhere “around GBP 800”, which converts to around Rs. 90,000. This is indeed a big hint that the phone will play with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Oppo's Find X8 Pro.

Given the company's focus on design and software experience, Nothing's Phone 3 is expected to look different from the various glass-laden premium designs we have seen and used on devices at this price point. With no hardware specifications leaked yet, there is indeed going to be a huge performance gap between the Nothing Phone 2 and the Phone 3, given that the former was launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Today's flagships at this price point offer a multitude of cameras and the most high-end processors available, so it will be interesting to see the specifications of the Nothing Phone 3 when it debuts in the coming months.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Price, Nothing Phone 3 Design, Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date
Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Google I/O 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  4. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  5. TikTok's New AI Tool Can Now Turn Your Images Into Short Videos
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  7. Airtel Operations Restored After Network Goes Down In Several Regions
  8. Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes
  9. Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality
  10. Alcatel V3 Ultra Teased Again; Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Alcatel V3 Ultra's New Teasers Show Design, Dedicated Display Modes; India Launch Date Leaked
  2. Apple Unveils Accessibility Nutrition Labels, Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access and More
  3. Airtel Down: Airtel Services Restored After Suffering Brief Outage in Several Parts of India
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Google I/O 2025
  5. Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Sony Sells 18.5 Million PS5 Units in FY 2024, Analysts Say GTA 6 Delay to Impact Sales in 2025
  7. TikTok Introduces New AI Alive Tool to Create Videos From Photos in Stories
  8. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to Early 2026
  9. Microsoft to Lay Off Around Three Percent of Workforce in Organisation-Wide Cuts
  10. Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »