Nothing Phone 3 details have surfaced online, almost two years since the launch of the Nothing Phone 2. After revealing that the company was focussing on developing AI features in 2024, the firm didn't roll out a successor to the Nothing Phone 2 (a premium smartphone). Over the past couple of years, Nothing and its subsidiary CMF by Nothing has launched budget and mid-range devices. These include the Nothing Phone 2a series, followed by the Phone 3a series and more recently even a budget offering by its sub-brand called the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Nothing CEO, Carl Pei in a recent reply to an X user mentioned that the Nothing Phone 3 would arrive by Q3 2025. At a recent event ahead of Google I/O 2025, the company's founder has given out more details about Nothing's upcoming premium smartphone.

During The Android Show: I/O Edition event, Carl Pei presented a Device Showcase on video (like Motorola and Xiaomi), explaining the philosophy and success of his Nothing brand. After explaining the brand's journey so far, Pei pulled out and showed what he claimed to be the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. As it is an unannounced device, the phone in his hand was blurred out, and so it is hard to tell what it will look like.

According to Pei, the company is “going all-in” and will not hold back when it comes to hardware and software. He states that the phone will be made from premium materials and will have major performance upgrades. All of this will be packaged in software that he claims will “level things up.”

The Nothing CEO and founder went on to add that the Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's “first true flagship smartphone”. We can expect some major upgrades to keep up with the competition, which is now vastly different from the Nothing Phone 2, a handset that arrived in the premium smartphone segment.

Pei also hinted at the price of the Nothing Phone 3, stating that it will cost somewhere “around GBP 800”, which converts to around Rs. 90,000. This is indeed a big hint that the phone will play with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Oppo's Find X8 Pro.

Given the company's focus on design and software experience, Nothing's Phone 3 is expected to look different from the various glass-laden premium designs we have seen and used on devices at this price point. With no hardware specifications leaked yet, there is indeed going to be a huge performance gap between the Nothing Phone 2 and the Phone 3, given that the former was launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Today's flagships at this price point offer a multitude of cameras and the most high-end processors available, so it will be interesting to see the specifications of the Nothing Phone 3 when it debuts in the coming months.