Nothing Phone 3a Series Update Adds Privacy Space, Support for 4K Recording on Telephoto Cameras

Nothing Phone 3a series is equipped with a dedicated key that launches the Essential Space feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 15:53 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Pro carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Nothing X app gets a refershed UI with the new NothingOS update
  • The update introduces a new Hotspot Manager feature
  • The NothingOS update comes with the April 2025 security patch
Nothing Phone 3a series — the midrange smartphones from the UK-based brand — was launched in India in March, and the handsets run on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 skin on top. Both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro models are slated to receive three years of Android updates and six years of security upgrades. The company recently released a new software update for both phones in the lineup. It brings a Privacy Space feature and support for 4K video recording on telephoto and periscope cameras, alongside other camera improvements.

NothingOS Update for Phone 3a Series

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced that the company is rolling out a new NothingOS update for the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The update allows users to capture 4K videos using the telephoto camera, and it also introduces a refreshed design for the Nothing X app.

The company says that with this update, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro users can record videos in 4K 30fps (frames per second) using the telephoto cameras. Recording videos at 2x zoom on the base 3a, switches to the telephoto shooter, while opting for 3x zoom on the Phone 3a Pro switches to the periscope telephoto lens. 

Other camera improvements that are part of the latest NothingOS update include reduced flicker in slo-mo and zoom video footage and the ability to capture brighter telephoto low-light images. Filters are now supported on 50-megapixel images on both the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets. The update is claimed to support clearer night shots, even under streetlights. The phones are said to support better selfies with enhanced skin detail and better colour balance.

Additional upgrades for the Nothing Phone 3a series models introduce a more immersive and a more fluid Nothing X app UI. The app now comes with support for the newly launched CMF Buds 2 series, alongside other general bug fixes.

The new update for the Phone 3a series handsets comes with a new Privacy Space feature, which allows users to secure sensitive apps and data. Users can access this by swiping right in the app drawer. App Locker and Privacy Space can be unlocked using different passwords. A new Hotspot Manager feature allows users to see who's connected to their network. The phones are said to support enhanced general stability.

To get the latest NothingOS update, users must head to Settings > System > System updates and tap on Download and Install. The update is rolling out gradually to all global users, and it may be available over the coming days. It also includes the latest April 2025 security patch.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Series, NothingOS, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Will Soon Offer Secure AI Access via Meta's Private Processing Technology
Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch

