Nothing, the UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has announced a strategic partnership with KEF, a high-end British audio product manufacturing company which produces high-fidelity speakers, subwoofers, wireless speakers, and headphones. Nothing also teased the launch of new audio products later this year, which are likely to be tuned by KEF. Aside from true wireless stereo earphones, the brand may venture into other audio product categories as well. In 2024, Nothing introduced the Ear Open, the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear A TWS headsets.

Nothing Announces Partnership With KEF Audio

Nothing announced the strategic partnership with KEF in a press release on Tuesday. The company is set to "explore new frontiers in sound innovation," and aims to bring "refined audio experiences to a broader audience."

The London-based manufacturer states that the collaboration between the two companies highlights their "commitment to craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and bold design." The partnership is said to explore Nothing's design innovation coupled with KEF's high-fidelity audio expertise.

The company confirms that several "acoustically co-developed products" are currently in development. They are expected to launch in global markets later this year. It will likely include new headsets tuned by KEF. Nothing has yet to confirm the monikers of the upcoming audio products.

Nothing claims that the partnership will help diversify its audio offering and enter new product categories. The company's Head of Smart Products Marketing, Andrew Freshwater, said that new Nothing audio products expected to launch later this year will "mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

KEF President & Head of Global Marketing, Grace Lo, claimed that the collaboration will help bring its "acoustic heritage into a fresh context," and "redefine what premium audio can look and feel like for the next generation."

Notably, Nothing introduced the standard Ear TWS earphones alongside an Ear A variant in April 2024. The Nothing Ear earphones were launched at Rs. 11,999, while the Ear A headsets are marked at Rs. 7,999. Meanwhile, Nothing Ear Open, priced at Rs. 17,999 were unveiled in September last year and are the first open ear headphones from the brand.