OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests two RAM and storage options for OnePlus 11 5G
  • OnePlus 11 5G appeared on TENAA with model number PHB110
  • It will be unveiled alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Ahead of it, the smartphone has appeared on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website with model number PHB110. The listing suggests all key specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G, leaving little room for the imagination of smartphone fans. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The OnePlus 11 5G is already teased to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to come as a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

A OnePlus smartphone with model number PHB110 has been spotted on TENAA. This model number is said to be associated with the OnePlus 11 5G, thanks to various other certification website listings that surfaced online earlier. The TENAA listing hints at key specifications of the upcoming device.

As per the listing, the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display with a colour depth of 1073.74 million. The smartphone could come in two RAM —  12GB and 16GB and two storage — 256GB and 512GB options. It is listed to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, with a maximum frequency of 3.187GHz. OnePlus already confirmed that the upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The OnePlus 11 5G seems to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor. On the front, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The listing indicates the presence of a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor on the device. Furthermore, it is listed to come with a face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Finally, the listing also suggests two single-cell 2,435mAh batteries on the OnePlus 11 5G. This could translate to 5,000mAh on paper. It could measure 163.1×74.1×8.53mm and weigh 205 grams.

The OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7. It will be unveiled alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11, OnePlus, OnePlus Cloud 11, TENAA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
