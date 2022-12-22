Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A Series Model: Details

Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details

Samsung is likely to drop plan to launch Galaxy A74 in 2023 as there are no details leaked on the specifications and design of the smartphone yet.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 December 2022 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/@OnLeaks

Galaxy A54 5G may come with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • There are no leaks about Samsung Galaxy A74 as of now
  • Galaxy A54 was spotted on Geekbench, 3C listing
  • Galaxy A54 to become Samsung’s top mid-range smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A74 may reportedly not release in 2023. The South Korean smartphone company has reportedly scrapped the plan to introduce the much-expected smartphone in the coming year. With this development, Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is expected to become the company's top model in the A-series. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing, seen to be carrying the Exynos 1380 chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy M54. The handset has also been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A74 might not be released in 2023 as there is no news on the specifications and design of the handset that has been reported so far. The South Korean smartphone giant has not even started working on the smartphone. Usually, the design renders and speculations specifications of Samsung's Galaxy A series phones start doing rounds on the internet a few months before the launch.

If reports are to be believed, the Galaxy A54 will now become the priciest mid-range offering from the company. The smartphone has recently appeared on the Geekbench listing, hinting at the upcoming launch of the handset and some of its key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy A53 5G phone and could be powered by an Exynos chipset.

The handset has been spotted with the processor codenamed s5e8835 on the benchmarking website. It is speculated to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will likely ship with a 50-megapixel primary camera (possibly with OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 4K video recording.

The smartphone was previously spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number SM-A5460. It is suggested to come with 25W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A74, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy A74 launch, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
Featured video of the day
Instagram Security Checkup Feature: Here Is All You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  6. WhatsApp Banned 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month: Monthly Report
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Pre-Order Date Set to January 2 via Amazon
  9. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  2. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  4. Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
  5. Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
  6. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
  8. Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says
  9. Private Cryptocurrencies' Growth Can Precipitate Next Financial Crisis: RBI Governor
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter on Track to Be "Roughly Cash Flow Break-Even" in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.