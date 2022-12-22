Samsung Galaxy A74 may reportedly not release in 2023. The South Korean smartphone company has reportedly scrapped the plan to introduce the much-expected smartphone in the coming year. With this development, Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is expected to become the company's top model in the A-series. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing, seen to be carrying the Exynos 1380 chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy M54. The handset has also been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A74 might not be released in 2023 as there is no news on the specifications and design of the handset that has been reported so far. The South Korean smartphone giant has not even started working on the smartphone. Usually, the design renders and speculations specifications of Samsung's Galaxy A series phones start doing rounds on the internet a few months before the launch.

If reports are to be believed, the Galaxy A54 will now become the priciest mid-range offering from the company. The smartphone has recently appeared on the Geekbench listing, hinting at the upcoming launch of the handset and some of its key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy A53 5G phone and could be powered by an Exynos chipset.

The handset has been spotted with the processor codenamed s5e8835 on the benchmarking website. It is speculated to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will likely ship with a 50-megapixel primary camera (possibly with OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 4K video recording.

The smartphone was previously spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number SM-A5460. It is suggested to come with 25W fast charging support.