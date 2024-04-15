Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: Check How Much It Costs Now, Other Offers

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 18:27 IST
OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: Check How Much It Costs Now, Other Offers

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The smartphone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13
  • The OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging
OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February 2023. The price of the model has now been reduced in the country. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The handset is also equipped with the company's HyperBoost Gaming Engine and ships with an Android 13-based UI. Notably, the succeeding OnePlus 12 5G was launched in the country earlier this year in January.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India 

The 8GB + 128GB option of the OnePlus 11 5G was launched at Rs. 56,999. Currently, the variant is listed on the OnePlus India website at a lowered price of Rs. 51,999. It is offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colourways.

The official listing added that customers can avail of an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 instant discount on using ICICI, HDFC Bank credit cards or OneCard. Buyers can also get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 5G includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48-megapixel 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 32-megapixel 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens at the back. The front camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an alert slider which helps change ringer modes. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB 2.0 Type-C connectivity. The phone measures 163.1mm x 74.1mm x 8.53mm in size and weighs 205g.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
Apple Is Working on a New Feature for Apple Watch That Will Send Alerts if the User Is Drowning

OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: Check How Much It Costs Now, Other Offers
