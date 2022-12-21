OnePlus 11 is confirmed to launch early next year and the much-awaited flagship by the Chinese manufacturer has had several leaks and teasers surrounding its design and specifications leading up to its release. The latest leak relates to the upcoming handset's Antutu scores, which provides an idea on what to expect from the OnePlus 11 in the performance department. According to the leak, OnePlus' next phone is also expected to be available in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant.

A tipster posted the alleged Antutu scores for the OnePlus 11 on Weibo. The Weibo post has suggested the Antutu benchmark numbers, revealing a score of 1341080 for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The leaked image also included a CPU score of 295159, GPU score of 574508, memory score of 268112, and a UX score of 203301. Further, the image also tips the OnePlus 11 to feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It also suggests the phone will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus 11 is set to launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the company's Cloud 11 event on February 7. The Shenzhen-based manufacturer recently tweeted out the official confirmation for the launch event.

Although OnePlus has only confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, several other details on expected specifications for the OnePlus 11 5G have leaked in recent weeks. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification website recently, hinting at 100W fast charging support.

Earlier this week, OnePlus teased the design of the smartphone in a short video, hinting at a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding, black and dark green colour options, and an alert slider. Previous reports have tipped the phone to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.