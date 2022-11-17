Technology News
loading

OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report

OnePlus 11 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 November 2022 13:47 IST
OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report

OnePlus 11 said to succeed OnePlus 10 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 is tipped to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display
  • OnePlus 11 may be launched in two storage configurations

OnePlus 11 will reportedly feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipmaker unveiled its latest chip at the Snapdragonn Summit 2022 in Maui earlier this week and company called the chipset an “AI marvel.” The OnePlus 11 is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro in China by Q1 2023. The smartphone has been hinted to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The OnePlus 11 has also been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display, according to previous reports.

A recent report by MySmartPrice has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. As mentioned earlier, the company officially unveiled the chipset a few days ago at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Maui.

The OnePlus 11 is said to be the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro and is expected to make its debut in the Chinese market by Q1 2023.

The specifications of the OnePlus 11 have previously surfaced online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Additionally, the OnePlus could house a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it is said to include a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 11 are said to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 11 could also include Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers.

The OnePlus 11 may arrive in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB storage and 16GB + 256GB storage. The smartphone from OnePlus is also likely to get a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is also said to supporting 100W fast charging.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.