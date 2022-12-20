OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023

OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are scheduled to launch at the company's Cloud 11 event next year. The Shenzhen-based company, in an official announcement, revealed the details of the upcoming OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2023. The event will witness the unveiling of OnePlus 11 5G, which was spotted on the China's 3C website a few days back. Another device scheduled for launch are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which are rumoured to come with up to 38 hours of battery life.

OnePlus, in a Twitter post, announced the schedule for its much-awaited company launch event titled OnePlus Cloud 11. The launch of two devices — OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 — have already been confirmed by the company for the event.

While the company has not revealed much details about any of the two devices, there have been several rumours doing rounds for both the upcoming flagship smartphone and the earbuds. The OnePlus 11 5G was reportedly spotted on 3C certification website a few days ago. The smartphone is tipped to come with 100W fast charging support.

The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. The smartphone is said to be the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

A few other leaks have been reported earlier this month, suggesting the specifications of the flagship smartphone, which is said to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It could reportedly launch in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2's renders have also been leaked online. The earbuds, similar in design to the OnePlus Buds Pro, were spotted to feature a Dynaudio logo on the inside and outside of the case.

