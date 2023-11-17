Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Rolling Out in India; Brings Smart Cutout, Go Green AOD, More

OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Rolling Out in India; Brings Smart Cutout, Go Green AOD, More

OnePlus 11 5G handsets are getting the update with firmware version CPH2447_14.0.0.201(EX01)​ in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 12:21 IST
OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Rolling Out in India; Brings Smart Cutout, Go Green AOD, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 14 includes a carbon tracking Always-On Display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is the first handset to get stable version of OxygenOS 14
  • It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OxygenOS 14 offers Aquamorphic-themed ringtones
Advertisement

OnePlus 11 5G has started receiving the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 stable update in India. The update brings improved Aquamorphic design, aquamorphic-themed ringtones, File Dock feature, and Smart Cutout to the OnePlus handset alongside several performance improvements. The update enhances photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps and offers system stability improvements. The OnePlus 11 was launched in India in February this year. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

As per an official post on the OnePlus forum, the company has started rolling out the stable Android 14 update for the OnePlus 11 5G handsets in India. Eligible units are receiving the update with the firmware version CPH2447_14.0.0.201 (EX01)​ in the country.

OnePlus 11 5G OxygenOS 14 update changelog

The Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 brings an Aquamorphic design with Fluid Cloud showing all up-to-date details at a glance. It adds cross-device support allowing users to check the connection status of devices on their account quickly. OnePlus has bundled Aquamorphic-themed ringtones to the update alongside revamping the system notification sounds.

OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 5G also brings a new File Dock that lets users drag and drop content between apps and devices. The Content Extraction functionality feature can recognise and extract text and images from the screen while the Smart Cutout feature separates multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

The update adds improvements to the Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. It also optimises photo and video-related permission management to prevent apps from misusing permissions for media. Further, there are general system stability improvements. The update includes a carbon tracking Always-On Display that indicates how more steps can lead to less carbon emissions.

Screenshots shared by multiple users suggest that the update is around 860MB in size. The download requires 5GB of free storage space. Handsets running on firmware version CPH2447_13.1.0596(EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0595(EX01) are eligible to receive the OxygenOS 14 update. OnePlus recommends users ensure that their smartphone has more than 30 percent battery before starting the update process.

The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus 11 units over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users are recommended to update their devices while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal and are charging.

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 61,999 for the 16GB + 256G storage model. The handset gets a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from zero to 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 11, OxygenOS 14, OxygenOS 14 Features, OxygenOS, Android 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Working on Graphene Thermal System for Improved Heat Management on iPhone 16, Tipster Claims
Instagram Allows Feed Post Audience Customisation; Introduces New Reels Editing Tools, More

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Rolling Out in India; Brings Smart Cutout, Go Green AOD, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
  3. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  4. OnePlus Speaker Design Officially Teased, May Launch Soon
  5. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  6. Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
  7. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  8. Google Pixel 9 Lineup May Offer Qi2 Charging Support Found on iPhone 15
  9. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  10. Oppo's ColorOS 14 Goes Global: These Phones Will Get New UI Layer
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Stable Oxygen OS 14 Update Rolling Out in India; Brings Smart Cutout, Go Green AOD, More
  2. Apple Working on Graphene Thermal System for Improved Heat Management on iPhone 16, Tipster Claims
  3. Instagram Allows Feed Post Audience Customisation; Introduces New Reels Editing Tools, More
  4. Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Most Cryptocurrencies See Price Corrections
  5. OnePlus Likely to Launch a Speaker Soon; Design Officially Teased
  6. Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
  7. Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries
  9. Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully
  10. PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »