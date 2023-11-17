OnePlus 11 5G has started receiving the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 stable update in India. The update brings improved Aquamorphic design, aquamorphic-themed ringtones, File Dock feature, and Smart Cutout to the OnePlus handset alongside several performance improvements. The update enhances photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps and offers system stability improvements. The OnePlus 11 was launched in India in February this year. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

As per an official post on the OnePlus forum, the company has started rolling out the stable Android 14 update for the OnePlus 11 5G handsets in India. Eligible units are receiving the update with the firmware version CPH2447_14.0.0.201 (EX01)​ in the country.

The Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 brings an Aquamorphic design with Fluid Cloud showing all up-to-date details at a glance. It adds cross-device support allowing users to check the connection status of devices on their account quickly. OnePlus has bundled Aquamorphic-themed ringtones to the update alongside revamping the system notification sounds.

OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 5G also brings a new File Dock that lets users drag and drop content between apps and devices. The Content Extraction functionality feature can recognise and extract text and images from the screen while the Smart Cutout feature separates multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

The update adds improvements to the Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. It also optimises photo and video-related permission management to prevent apps from misusing permissions for media. Further, there are general system stability improvements. The update includes a carbon tracking Always-On Display that indicates how more steps can lead to less carbon emissions.

Screenshots shared by multiple users suggest that the update is around 860MB in size. The download requires 5GB of free storage space. Handsets running on firmware version CPH2447_13.1.0596(EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0595(EX01) are eligible to receive the OxygenOS 14 update. OnePlus recommends users ensure that their smartphone has more than 30 percent battery before starting the update process.

The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus 11 units over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users are recommended to update their devices while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal and are charging.

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 61,999 for the 16GB + 256G storage model. The handset gets a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from zero to 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.