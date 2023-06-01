OnePlus 11 5G Genshin Impact Limited Edition is tipped to launch soon. A tipster has claimed that the company might soon launch a special variant of its current flagship, the OnePlus 11 (Review) in India later this month. OnePlus has previously launched the Genshin Impact Limited Edition of the OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus Ace Pro in China. The special edition variant features a red-coloured rear panel of the phone and also comes with some software tricks to imitate the game's theme. OnePlus has not confirmed any details about the launch of the special edition OnePlus 11.

However, tipster Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition will debut in June in India and China. The leak comes days after OnePlus launched the new OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey colour variant in India, which has a beige rear panel made of glass. It sits beside the Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options, that were launched earlier this year.

As of now, there are no details about the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition's colour or features. If it is anything similar to the previous Genshin Impact Limited Edition models, the upcoming OnePlus 11 variant could feature a red rear panel made of vegan leather or glass. It may also come with custom themes, wallpapers, and sound effects that are inspired by the popular action role-playing game. The specifications of the phone will continue to remain the same.

OnePlus 11 specifications

OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The screen is curved and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 16-megapixel front camera. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

At the back, the Hasselblad-tuned camera system features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The handset gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an integrated Adreno 740 GPU. It has been launched in India with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 11 does not support expandable storage via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Lastly, the OnePlus 11 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, NFC for connectivity. It boots Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out-of-the-box.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.