Technology News

OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details

OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition is likely to launch in India and China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 12:10 IST
OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details

OnePlus 11 5G is currently available in three colour options in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition is tipped to launch in June
  • The special variant will be available alongside the three colour options
  • It is likely to pack the same hardware found in the standard variant

OnePlus 11 5G Genshin Impact Limited Edition is tipped to launch soon. A tipster has claimed that the company might soon launch a special variant of its current flagship, the OnePlus 11 (Review) in India later this month. OnePlus has previously launched the Genshin Impact Limited Edition of the OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus Ace Pro in China. The special edition variant features a red-coloured rear panel of the phone and also comes with some software tricks to imitate the game's theme. OnePlus has not confirmed any details about the launch of the special edition OnePlus 11.

However, tipster Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition will debut in June in India and China. The leak comes days after OnePlus launched the new OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey colour variant in India, which has a beige rear panel made of glass. It sits beside the Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options, that were launched earlier this year.

As of now, there are no details about the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition's colour or features. If it is anything similar to the previous Genshin Impact Limited Edition models, the upcoming OnePlus 11 variant could feature a red rear panel made of vegan leather or glass. It may also come with custom themes, wallpapers, and sound effects that are inspired by the popular action role-playing game. The specifications of the phone will continue to remain the same.

OnePlus 11 specifications

OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The screen is curved and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 16-megapixel front camera. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

At the back, the Hasselblad-tuned camera system features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The handset gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an integrated Adreno 740 GPU. It has been launched in India with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 11 does not support expandable storage via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Lastly, the OnePlus 11 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, NFC for connectivity. It boots Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 5G Genshin Impact Limited Edition, OnePlus 11 Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Telugu Action Thriller 'Ugram' Coming to Prime Video on June 2

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  2. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  3. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  6. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  9. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  10. Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Oscar Winning Documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' to Be Screened at Goa Environmental Film Festival
  3. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Could Be Planning to Blame Lawyers Who Helped Launch Firm in Criminal Case
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Now Available With Cashback Offers, Exchange Bonus in India
  5. Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset Visualised in 3D Renders Ahead of Expected Debut
  6. Australia Says Tougher Laws Needed to Regulate AI, Considers Banning Deepfakes
  7. Apple’s First Stores in India Recorded Monthly Sales of Over Rs. 22 Crore Each: Report
  8. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  9. Telugu Action Thriller 'Ugram' Coming to Prime Video on June 2
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to See Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.